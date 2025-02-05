How to Spot Fake Products in Nigerian Markets

Let’s face it—Nigeria is a battlefield when it comes to buying original products. One minute, you think you’ve found a sweet deal, and the next, you’re staring at a substandard knockoff, wondering how you got played. Fake goods are everywhere: from electronics to clothes, perfumes, foodstuffs, and even medication!

So, how do you avoid being scammed? How do you separate the real from the fake when everything looks convincing? Let me break it down for you like a seasoned Lagos shopper.

The Price is Too Good to Be True?

One of the biggest giveaways of fake products is the price. If someone tells you they’re selling an iPhone 14 Pro Max for ₦150,000, please, move along! Original products come at a certain price, and if someone is offering you a deal that is too sweet, trust me, there’s pepper inside.

Always check the standard price range before buying anything valuable. If the price is suspiciously low, it’s probably fake. Also, be cautious of ‘promo’ sales that seem too outrageous. While discounts exist, major brands rarely slash their prices drastically without official announcements.

Check the Packaging

Fake manufacturers try, but they often get packaging details wrong. Sometimes, the colors are off, the fonts look suspicious, or there are typos on the label. I once saw a ‘Colgate’ toothpaste written as ‘Colgote’—can you imagine? Look out for spelling errors, blurry images, or poor-quality printing. Also, check if the packaging is properly sealed. If a product is meant to be sealed but isn’t, it’s likely counterfeit.

Additionally, real products often come with embossed or holographic seals that are difficult to replicate. If a brand uses special stickers, security QR codes, or anti-counterfeit technology, verify these before purchasing.

Look for Batch Numbers, Expiry Dates, and Certification Labels

Especially for consumables like food, drinks, cosmetics, and medicine, always check for NAFDAC approval and expiry dates. If there’s no NAFDAC number, please, drop it and run. Also, check if the batch number and expiry date are printed clearly and not just pasted with a cheap sticker. Counterfeiters often forget small details like these. Be wary of products where expiry dates have been tampered with. If the date looks altered or has inconsistent fonts, the item might be expired and repackaged.

Buy from Authorized Dealers or Trusted Vendors

One way to ensure you’re getting the real deal is to buy from official stores or well-known sellers. If you’re looking for original Adidas sneakers, why not go to their official store instead of that one guy inside Balogun Market selling ‘Abibas’? Likewise, if you’re buying electronics, go to authorized retailers rather than random street sellers. Markets and online stores are flooded with counterfeit products, but shopping from reputable sources significantly reduces your chances of getting scammed.

Test Before You Pay

Always test electronics, appliances, and even perfumes before paying. If a vendor refuses to let you test something that is testable, that’s a red flag. I remember a friend of mine buying a ‘Samsung’ power bank that wouldn’t charge after five minutes. Lesson learned: always test! When buying clothes and shoes, check the stitching, fabric quality, and logos carefully. Many fake designer items have loose threads, cheap materials, or inaccurate branding.

Trust Your Instincts – If It Feels Off, It Probably Is

Have you ever picked up a product and just felt something wasn’t right? Maybe the texture feels different, the weight is too light, or the color is slightly off? Trust that feeling! Fake perfumes tend to have an alcohol-heavy smell that evaporates quickly, fake leather bags often have a plastic-like texture, and fake shoes may feel too light or flimsy. If something feels off, it’s better to walk away than to regret later.

Be Wary of Flashy Online Deals

Online shopping in Nigeria is another ballgame. You’ll see a ‘Versace’ wristwatch going for ₦5,000 and wonder if Versace suddenly started doing charity work. Many social media vendors sell counterfeits, using stolen images from the internet to lure unsuspecting buyers. Always read reviews, ask for live videos or pictures, and, if possible, opt for ‘pay on delivery’ to inspect the product before paying. If a website looks sketchy, has no customer service contacts, or lacks detailed product descriptions, it’s better to avoid it.

Countercheck Serial Numbers and Barcodes

For high-end products like phones, laptops, and designer items, checking the serial number can save you from heartbreak. Many brands allow you to verify their products on their websites. If you’re buying a phone, for instance, dial *#06# to check the IMEI number and confirm if it matches the one on the box ( Dual-SIM phones show two IMEI numbers — one for each SIM slot) . If they don’t match, my dear, you may have been scammed.

Observe the Seller’s Behavior

Some sellers give themselves away without even knowing it. If a seller is rushing you to pay, refusing to answer your questions properly, or acting suspiciously, take a step back. Real sellers are usually confident in their products and have nothing to hide.



But if a vendor starts using lines like ‘Oga, this one na last stock, no waste time’ while avoiding eye contact, then that purchase is most likely problematic.

Know the Commonly Faked Products

Some products are counterfeited more than others. In Nigeria, these include: Phones and accessories (especially iPhones, Samsung, and AirPods)

Designer clothes and shoes (Nike, Adidas, Gucci, Louis Vuitton)

Perfumes (Armani, Dior, Tom Ford)

Pharmaceuticals (Panadol, Amoxicillin, and other essential drugs)

Cosmetics and skincare products (especially bleaching creams and makeup)

Electronics (power banks, chargers, headphones)

Drinks (foreign wines, spirits, and even soft drinks)

Motor vehicle parts (brake pads, engine oil, etc.)

Baby products (diapers, formula milk, baby wipes)