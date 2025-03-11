The right pair of boxers can make all the difference when starting your day confidently. I’ve always believed that underwear is an essential part of your wardrobe, setting the tone for how you feel throughout the day.

Over the years, I’ve discovered a few standout options that combine comfort, style, and quality craftsmanship. Here’s a personal look at seven designer boxers that have earned their place in my daily routine.

1. Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom might be one of the first names that comes to mind when thinking about dependable underwear. With decades of experience, this brand has struck the perfect balance between affordability and comfort. I remember the first time I slipped into a pair; the soft cotton fabric and snug fit made it clear that comfort wasn’t being compromised.

The best part about this brand is that they allow moisture wicking. This is when sweat is moved to a fabric’s outer surface to allow for quick drying (this way, the groin region remains dry). Whether heading off to a busy day at work or just lounging at home, Fruit of the Loom will provide a familiar feel. Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Hanes Underwear

Hanes Underwear is all about starting your day off right by ensuring your first layer is as comfortable as possible. Their approach is simple: if you’re comfortable underneath, you can take on anything the day throws at you.

What sets Hanes apart is their commitment to quality basics. They understand that the clothes closest to your skin deserve the best care. That’s why Hanes puts a lot of thought into every stitch, every seam, and every fabric choice.

Whether you’re a fan of traditional briefs or prefer a more relaxed boxer style, Hanes offers options designed to provide a soft, snug fit that moves with you—so you never have to worry about discomfort. Price: ₦ 14,400. Where to Buy: Shop Maysharp .

3. Levi’s Underwear

These boxers, designed with a no-fly, double-layer pouch for extra support, come in sizes from Small to 2X, so everyone can find their perfect fit. What’s really cool about these Levi’s boxers is the fabric. They’re breathable, tagless, and made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex. Price: ₦ 68,271. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy.

4. Adidas

Adidas has got you covered when it comes to feeling good from the inside out. I’ve always believed that what’s under your clothes can make a huge difference in your day, and Adidas underwear is designed to do just that.

Imagine slipping into underwear crafted with soft, stretchy fabric that manages moisture and dries quickly—no more worrying about sweat getting in the way during those intense gym sessions.

I really appreciate the thoughtful details. Smooth stitching and tagless waistbands mean you’re less likely to experience annoying chafing, making these pieces as practical as they are comfortable. And style isn’t compromised, either. You can choose neutrals that blend effortlessly with your wardrobe or bold colours and patterns. Price: ₦11,300. Where to buy: Konga .

5. Tommy Hilfiger

Launched in the late ’80s, Tommy Hilfiger has quickly made a name for itself. Their underwear blends cool design and everyday comfort with a clear focus on quality. Made with super soft cotton, modal, microfiber, and moisture-wicking fabrics, they’re breathable, keep you dry, and feel great all day.

Tommy Hilfiger Underwear is all about comfort, style, and support for whatever you're up to. They’ve got everything from trunks to briefs, boxers, and boxer briefs, so you'll find your ideal fit. Price: ₦12,799. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

6. Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has built a reputation for its boxers. The phrase “in my Calvins” come to mind as i write this. Their underwear blends quality, comfort, and style, perfecting everything from relaxing at home to powering through a workout.

The elastic and soft fabrics provide a secure yet comfortable fit that minimizes bunching and shifting. The middle ground that boxer briefs offer (snug feel of briefs and extra coverage of boxers) reduces chaffing and helps with active movement. Price: ₦15,500. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

7. Zara

Rounding out the list is Zara. Zara Underwear’s got that minimalist vibe. Clean lines, subtle details—it’s all about remaining understated and staying on trend. Every pair’s made with top-notch, soft fabrics that feel great and support you without being too tight so that you can wear them all day (without pinching or discomfort).

The material’s light and breathable, and the waistbands are secure but comfy, perfect whether at work or just hanging out. They’ve got briefs, boxer briefs, and other styles, so there’s something for everyone.

Price: ₦3,700. Where to Buy: Shop FromAtoZ