There are times in life when you feel lost, like you're just going through the motions, without energy, and lacking a clue as to what to do next. For me, books have been the lifeline that pulled me out of that fog so many times.
They weren't just pages of words; they were maps, wake-up calls, and gentle shoves that stirred up the strength that was in me. Some books changed how I saw myself, others rearranged my habits, and a few gave me the passion to dream bigger dreams.
In this article, I'd share with you the books that made me come alive again, each with a spark that awakened something I always knew I had but needed to ignite.
Brian Tracy's No Excuses: The Power of Self-Discipline was like the no-nonsense coach I never realised I needed. While Atomic Habits taught me the science of small changes, No Excuses gave me the mindset of consistency and responsibility.
In his book, Tracy emphasises that discipline is the connection between goal setting and success. It was a wake-up call that helped me stop blaming circumstances and start taking control of my life. Whether it was career, fitness, or money, the message was the same: achievement requires sacrifice, focus, and doing what others won't.
It was not always comfortable, but it was necessary. The discipline I gained from this book was the backbone of all the rest: the habits, the routines, the vision. It added structure, and with structure came freedom.
Robin Sharma's The 5 AM Club was not an easy read for me at first. Getting up at 5 a.m. felt like punishment, not liberation. But once I overcame my resistance, I discovered Sharma's "Victory Hour," a sacred hour from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. when you focus on moving, reflecting, and enhancing.
The book challenged me to stop giving my mornings to the chaos and instead use them to invest in myself. It became the time I journaled, prayed, or just sat with my thoughts. For the first time in a long time, I felt like I was setting the tone for my day instead of letting the day dictate how I felt.
The 5 AM Club gave me my mornings back, and with them, my direction and purpose in life.
Sabri Suby's Sell Like Crazy came into my life at a time when I was lost regarding my professional direction. Unlike most sales or marketing books that speak in vague theory, this one was direct, uncompromising, and practical.
It made me realise that selling isn’t just about business; it’s about belief. Belief in your product, in your value, and most importantly, in yourself. The strategies, understanding your audience, creating irresistible offers, and building funnels, were eye-opening, but what struck me was how they translated into everyday life. Even outside of business, we’re constantly selling: our ideas, our skills, our vision of the future.
Reading Sell Like Crazy rekindled my drive. It made me hungry again, not so much for success, but for the thrill of possibility. It reminded me that I had something of value to offer, and that the only way to push forward was to get it out into the world.
I experienced a period in which I felt that life was happening to me, rather than for me. That is when I read The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. This book introduced the law of attraction to me in a manner that was empowering rather than abstract.
The Secret is about a shift in focus, choosing to see abundance instead of lack, possibility instead of impossibility. I started practising gratitude, visualising my desires, and reframing negative thoughts. It wasn't magic, but mindset. And slowly, I began to notice shifts, not just in what was happening around me, but in how I felt inside.
This book made me realise that I wasn't powerless and that my energy and mind mattered, and by transforming both, I could influence the kind of life I was living.
When I first picked up James Clear's Atomic Habits, I was expecting just another motivational book. What I received was a how-to guide that showed me that life transformation does not always come from giant leaps, but small, intentional ones.
The book helped me understand the science of habits, the cue, craving, response, and reward cycle, and how altering the tiniest part of the cycle could change the entire outcome. Suddenly, the overwhelming goals I'd abandoned were within reach. Instead of "I'll write a book," I focused on one paragraph. Instead of "I'll start exercising," I just had to lace up my sneakers. And slowly but surely, those micro-habits built momentum.
Reading Atomic Habits not only made me more productive, but it also gave me back my sense of control. It reminded me that progress, no matter how slow, is attainable and that in itself was enough to help me feel alive again.
Each of these books came to me at a different time, but together they reshaped my mind, my thoughts, routines, and actions. Atomic Habits gave me back control. The 5 AM Club gave me back my mornings. Sell Like Crazy gave me back my drive. The Secret gave hope back. And No Excuses reminded me that discipline is the fuel that makes it all last.
Books have a way of finding you when you need them most, and these books allowed me to feel alive again, not because they brought something into my life that wasn't already there, but because they reminded me of the power that had been within me the entire time.
So if you're experiencing a season in your life where life is feeling heavy or you've lost your spark, one of these books may be the reminder that you need as well.