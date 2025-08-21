There are times in life when you feel lost, like you're just going through the motions, without energy, and lacking a clue as to what to do next. For me, books have been the lifeline that pulled me out of that fog so many times.

They weren't just pages of words; they were maps, wake-up calls, and gentle shoves that stirred up the strength that was in me. Some books changed how I saw myself, others rearranged my habits, and a few gave me the passion to dream bigger dreams.

In this article, I'd share with you the books that made me come alive again, each with a spark that awakened something I always knew I had but needed to ignite.