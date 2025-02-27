I speak for every man out there when I say we also enjoy receiving gifts . While we love being gifted every other day, a birthday is still a perfect excuse to spoil the men in your life. Whether it’s your husband, boyfriend, brother, nephew, friend, coworker, or even that guy you've got a crush on, there’s something for everyone.

From stylish accessories and cologne to comfy home stuff and tech gadgets, here are 11 birthday gifts every man likes to receive.

Men’s Underwear

Ignore what you see online about gifting men ‘singlets and boxers.’ Most men, including myself, own up to 10 pieces of these underwear and buy new ones three or more times a year. This shows how essential they are; we can never have too many. So, gifting him a set of at least three pairs of boxer shorts or briefs, along with a men's designer singlet and a white vest, would bring him joy. Where to Buy: Jumia. Price: ₦8,500 to ₦20,000

Noise-Canceling Headphones

If they’re always on the move or work remotely, some good noise-canceling headphones can make long flights and their work-from-home experience way more comfortable by blocking out the noise. These headphones also improve their communication quality while working or in transit. Where to Buy: Jumia. Price: ₦7,900 to ₦25,000

Male Grooming Set

You no longer have to complain about him snooping around your skincare products when you buy him a male grooming set. The gift of softer, smoother skin on my birthday? Yes, please! The right grooming set for men should contain essentials like an easy shave, moisturizer, wash, shave cream, and after-shave cream. Where to Buy: Kiehl's (They deliver to Nigeria) Price: $62.

Nice Sexy Scent(s)

Perfumes are always a safe bet for a guy’s birthday, but picking the right one can be tricky if you're unfamiliar with all the different scents. To make things easier, here’s a round-up of 7 long-lasting signature perfumes that any guy would be stoked to get.

Room Sprays and Scented Candles

Spruce up his place with a thoughtful selection of room sprays and scented candles. They'll make his home smell amazing and create a chill vibe. Check out online stores for top-rated room sprays that match his style, and find scented candles that'll look great in any room. Where to Buy: Fitila Home Fragrance Price: Room Spray = ₦10,000 Scented Candle = ₦12,500 to ₦20,000

An Itel Smart Ring

We are sure you’ve seen this smart ring trending for a few weeks. What better way to help that man in your life track his sleep, stress levels, heart health, movement, workouts, and recovery than with the Itel Smart Ring? It provides detailed insights that will help him reach his health goals. Where to Buy: Jumia. Price: ₦39,500.

Wallet and Belt

A wallet and belt gift set is a perfect present for him if you want to keep it simple and elegant. The new wallet will replace his old one, and the belt will boost his wardrobe. Where to Buy: CartRollers Price: ₦13,000.

Pocket-sized Speaker (JBL Clip 5)

The JBL Clip 5 is a pocket-sized speaker he’ll want to take everywhere! He can clip it to his backpack or throw it in his pocket. Plus, it's waterproof, so it's perfect for pool parties and beach days. Don’t let its size fool you – this little speaker sounds amazing! Where to Buy: Konga Price: ₦104,000

Plain Cotton Tees

Plain cotton tees are a no-brainer gift that’ll refresh his wardrobe and last ages. Fashion lover or not, this adaptable gift will give him more options and make getting dressed way easier. Where to Buy: Plaintshirts.ng Price: ₦21,000

A Pair of Pool Slides

He'll absolutely love how comfortable these are – they might even become his new go-to! They're perfect for lounging around the house, but he'll probably want to take them on your next trip, too! Where to Buy: Rehmie Price: ₦23,700.

Event Tickets

If you’re looking for a birthday gift that any man would appreciate, consider an experience he can enjoy . Tickets to events like concerts, plays, sporting events, or comedy shows are all great options. These types of gifts offer the added benefit of creating a shared experience, making them excellent choices for someone you're romantically interested in.

