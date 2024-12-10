Forget the stuffy sneakers, the aching heels, the fussy laces. Slides are the ultimate mix of convenience and cool, taking you from lounging on your couch to grabbing coffee, and even to the gym, without missing a beat. Once considered strictly poolside attire, slides have evolved into a stylish, year-round essential that every man needs in his wardrobe. Guess it answers our question: Crocs or Slides? But with so many options out there, how do you know which pair to pick? That’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up 9 of the best slide options for men—each offering something special. Each of them will have you saying "Yes, please!" to a whole new level of footwear comfort. By the end of this list, you’ll be itching to snag a pair (or a few).

Adidas Adilette 22

If Apple designed slides, they’d look like this. The Adidas Adilette 22 is sleek, futuristic, and ridiculously comfortable. Inspired by 3D topographic maps, these slides are perfect for the guy who likes his footwear to make a statement. But don’t be fooled by their high-end design—these slides are as functional as they are fashionable.

The contoured footbed hugs your feet like a dream, and they’re featherlight, making them perfect for both lazy days and quick errands. Price: ₦53,000. Where To Buy: Shop bCODE .

NBDA Technical Slides V11

For the man who’s always on the move, the Technical Slides V11 in Arctic White are a match made in heaven. These are the slides you wear when you’re splitting your day between errands, workouts, and everything in between.



With a comfortable footbed that gives your arches the support they deserve, these slides are as practical and comfy as they are stylish. Price: ₦88,150. Where To Buy: Shop Garmspot .

Paq Supply Cozy Slydes in Green

The name says it all—Cozy Slydes. These slides feel like a warm hug for your feet, thanks to their ultra-cushioned sole. The bold green color is a fun departure from the usual black and white or neutrals, injecting a little personality into your wardrobe. So, if you’re lounging at home or heading out for a quick coffee run, these slides are the definition of cozy-cool. Price: ₦10,750. Where To Buy: Shop garmspot .

Old Navy Tech Grey Panther Slide

If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly slide that doesn’t compromise on style, the Old Navy Tech Grey Panther Slide is your guy. These slides are simple, sturdy, and sport a subtle panther print that adds just the right amount of flair. Perfect for pool days or quick trips to the store, these slides are proof you don’t need to break the bank to look good.



Price: ₦67,950 (from ₦97,950). Where To Buy: Shop M y Sportkit .

Puma Cool Cat 2.0 Nature Slides

Sporty and stylish, the Puma Cool Cat 2.0 Nature Slides are for the guy who’s always on the move. With a cushioned footbed and lightweight design, these slides are perfect for gym sessions, beach days, or just chilling with friends. The nature-inspired aesthetic adds a refreshing twist, while the bold Puma branding keeps things effortlessly cool.



Price: ₦55,950 (from ₦100,950). Where To Buy: Shop My Sport Kit .

Massimo Matteo Cacimba Perf Men Brown Slides

If slides could dress up for a formal dinner, they’d look like this. The Massimo Matteo Cacimba Perf Men Brown Slides are crafted from high-quality leather, with a perforated upper that keeps things breathable and classy. These slides are perfect for the guy who wants to keep it casual but sophisticated—whether you’re heading to a resort or chilling at a backyard barbecue.



Price: ₦73,950 (from ₦127,950). Where To Buy: Shop My Sport Kit .

SKECHERS Performance Go Consistent Black Slide

For the men who prioritise comfort above everything else, the SKECHERS Performance Go Consistent Black Slide is here to save the day. Designed with a shock-absorbing sole and contoured footbed, these slides make sure your feet feel fresh even after hours of wear.



The all-black design is simple and versatile, making them a no-fuss addition to your everyday wardrobe. Price: ₦54,950 (from ₦88,950). Where To Buy: Shop My Sport Kit .

Puma Softride Slides Black