Some couples share playlists. Some share matching clothes, and then there are the savagely in-sync ones that want to smell like a two-person love story everywhere they go. That’s where His & Hers fragrance combos come in. The idea is simple: pick two perfumes that contrast beautifully (woody and floral) or sync perfectly (like musk and musk). When worn together, the result isn’t just ‘nice perfume’, it’s a signature scent that people start associating with you as a couple. To make this practical, we’ve mapped out some foolproof pairings based on fragrance profiles, and we’ll be dropping products (and their dupes), so you know where to start.

1. The Honeymooners (Woody + Floral)

Tom Ford Oud is a good example with its smoky agarwood balanced by vanilla and vetiver. Photo: Tom Ford Oud 50ml Tom Ford Oud 50ml ₦360,000 Shop The Scents Store

A dupe goes on Jumia for ₦55,000 Hers: Florals like roses, including coffee and patchouli. They soften the woods while adding intrigue.

Tom Ford Café Rose is a perfect example of mixing Turkish rose and coffee for depth. Photo: Tom Ford Café Rose Tom Ford Café Rose ₦264,000 Shop Essenza

A dupe closely copying this fragrance is available on the dupe spot for ₦56,200 Woody and floral are a common pairing. The woods steady the roses, while the roses keep the woods from feeling too heavy. Spray lightly if you’re layering close together. Woody bases are strong, so let the floral side lead during the day and let the woods dominate at night.

2. The Chaos Couple (Gourmand + Spice)

This is for bold, dramatic, maybe a little toxic, but unforgettable couples. If your friends describe you two as ‘a lot,’ this is your lane. His: Sweet gourmands with boozy, dessert-like notes.

A dupe is available on scent elixir for ₦28,900 Hers: Spicy orientals with heat and richness.

The gourmand sweetness meets the spice head-on. It’s loud and magnetic, perfect for couples who thrive on attention. A tip is to wear this combo for nights out or parties. It can be overwhelming in close quarters, so keep the whole thing light if you’re headed out in the day.

3. The Fitness Duo (Citrus Aquatic + Citrus Fresh)

This is for the pair who always smell like post-gym smoothies and SPF. His: Aquatic citrus with sea notes and minerals.

Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum is a classic; it’s clean, salty, and sharp with mandarin and patchouli. Photo: Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum (Dupe) Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum (Dupe) ₦16,400 Shop Jumia

Hers: Bright citrus florals.

Clinique Happy bursts with mandarin, grapefruit, and apple over freesia and orchid. Photo: Clinique Happy Clinique Happy ₦125,000 Shop Lami's Fragrance

Dupe on Jumia for ₦15,000

Both scents are refreshing and uplifting, so you’ll always smell approachable and active. Note that citrus fades quickly. Reapply every few hours, or layer over unscented lotion to make it last longer.

4. The Clingy Lovers (Musk + Musk)

The couple that smells the same, dresses the same, and finishes each other’s sentences. It’s terrifyingly cute, but we’re not judging. His: Classic musk with warm undertones.

Hers: Powdery musk with a softer, sensual touch. Amber Musk by Montale blends white musk, ambergris, and cedar with powdery notes.

Amber Musk by Montale blends white musk, ambergris, and cedar with powdery notes. Photo: Amber Musk by Montale Amber Musk by Montale ₦430,632 Shop UBuy

A dupe of this goes on the dupe spot for ₦56,100



Musk is intimate, skin-like, and warm. The scents melt together when both partners wear them, creating a seamless signature. Musk is also calm but long-lasting. Apply it to pulse points like the wrists, neck, and behind the knees so it lingers close to the skin. It’s wonderful for cosy nights in.

5. The Minimalists (Herbal Aromatic + Green Florals)

This is for couples who don’t need or like to shout their love from rooftops. They want it clean, calm, and stylish.

His: Aromatic herbs with lavender and citrus.

Jaguar for Men mixes basil, lavender, and thyme with a deep woody base. Photo: Jaguar for Men Jaguar for Men ₦30,200 Shop Jumia

Hers: Crisp florals with green edges.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia balances lily-of-the-valley and peony with soft musk. Photo: Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia ₦45,000 Shop Konga

These scents are airy and natural. They’re not loud, but together, they’re undeniably lovely. They work well for daytime, work, or casual outings. To make them last longer, layer them with a matching body lotion or shower gel.