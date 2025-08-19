Pulse picks logo

Bond Over Scents With Your Partner With These His & Hers Fragrance Combos

Check out the best his and hers fragrance combos for couples who want to bond over scents that complement each other perfectly.
Gift Davies
By Gift Davies Aug 19, 2025

Some couples share playlists. Some share matching clothes, and then there are the savagely in-sync ones that want to smell like a two-person love story everywhere they go. That’s where His & Hers fragrance combos come in.

The idea is simple: pick two perfumes that contrast beautifully (woody and floral) or sync perfectly (like musk and musk). When worn together, the result isn’t just ‘nice perfume’, it’s a signature scent that people start associating with you as a couple.

To make this practical, we’ve mapped out some foolproof pairings based on fragrance profiles, and we’ll be dropping products (and their dupes), so you know where to start.

1. The Honeymooners (Woody + Floral)

Tom Ford Oud is a good example with its smoky agarwood balanced by vanilla and vetiver.

Tom Ford Oud 50ml
Photo: Tom Ford Oud 50ml

Tom Ford Oud 50ml
₦360,000
Shop The Scents Store

A dupe goes on Jumia for ₦55,000

  • Hers: Florals like roses, including coffee and patchouli. They soften the woods while adding intrigue.

Tom Ford Café Rose is a perfect example of mixing Turkish rose and coffee for depth.

Tom Ford Café Rose
Photo: Tom Ford Café Rose

Tom Ford Café Rose
₦264,000
Shop Essenza

A dupe closely copying this fragrance is available on the dupe spot for ₦56,200

Woody and floral are a common pairing. The woods steady the roses, while the roses keep the woods from feeling too heavy. Spray lightly if you’re layering close together. Woody bases are strong, so let the floral side lead during the day and let the woods dominate at night.

2. The Chaos Couple (Gourmand + Spice)

This is for bold, dramatic, maybe a little toxic, but unforgettable couples. If your friends describe you two as ‘a lot,’ this is your lane.

With its cognac, cinnamon, and praline, Angel's Share by Kilian is indulging in a bottle.

Angel's Share by Kilian
Photo: Angel's Share by Kilian

Angel's Share by Kilian
₦440,000
Shop The Scents Store

A dupe is available on scent elixir for ₦28,900

  • Hers: Spicy orientals with heat and richness.

Lattafa Bade’e Al Oud Honour & Glory layers pineapple, crème brûlée, and black pepper. It’s a literal chaos cocktail.

Lattafa Bade’e Al Oud Honour & Glory
Photo: Lattafa Bade’e Al Oud Honour & Glory

Lattafa Bade’e Al Oud Honour & Glory
₦40,000
Shop The Scents Store

The gourmand sweetness meets the spice head-on. It’s loud and magnetic, perfect for couples who thrive on attention. A tip is to wear this combo for nights out or parties. It can be overwhelming in close quarters, so keep the whole thing light if you’re headed out in the day.

3. The Fitness Duo (Citrus Aquatic + Citrus Fresh)

This is for the pair who always smell like post-gym smoothies and SPF. 

  • His: Aquatic citrus with sea notes and minerals.

Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum is a classic; it’s clean, salty, and sharp with mandarin and patchouli.

Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum (Dupe)
Photo: Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum (Dupe)

Acqua di Gio Eau de Parfum (Dupe)
₦16,400
Shop Jumia

  • Hers: Bright citrus florals.

Clinique Happy bursts with mandarin, grapefruit, and apple over freesia and orchid.

Clinique Happy
Photo: Clinique Happy

Clinique Happy
₦125,000
Shop Lami's Fragrance

Dupe on Jumia for ₦15,000

Both scents are refreshing and uplifting, so you’ll always smell approachable and active. Note that citrus fades quickly. Reapply every few hours, or layer over unscented lotion to make it last longer.

4. The Clingy Lovers (Musk + Musk)

The couple that smells the same, dresses the same, and finishes each other’s sentences. It’s terrifyingly cute, but we’re not judging.

  • His: Classic musk with warm undertones.

Kiehl’s Original Musk balances citrus, florals, and earthy patchouli over a musky base.

Kiehl’s Original Musk
Photo: Kiehl’s Original Musk

Kiehl’s Original Musk
₦135,000
Shop Kiehl's Product Nigeria

  • Hers: Powdery musk with a softer, sensual touch. Amber Musk by Montale blends white musk, ambergris, and cedar with powdery notes.

Amber Musk by Montale blends white musk, ambergris, and cedar with powdery notes.

Amber Musk by Montale
Photo: Amber Musk by Montale

Amber Musk by Montale
₦430,632
Shop UBuy

A dupe of this goes on the dupe spot for ₦56,100

Musk is intimate, skin-like, and warm. The scents melt together when both partners wear them, creating a seamless signature. Musk is also calm but long-lasting. Apply it to pulse points like the wrists, neck, and behind the knees so it lingers close to the skin. It’s wonderful for cosy nights in.

5. The Minimalists (Herbal Aromatic + Green Florals)

This is for couples who don’t need or like to shout their love from rooftops. They want it clean, calm, and stylish.

  • His: Aromatic herbs with lavender and citrus.

Jaguar for Men mixes basil, lavender, and thyme with a deep woody base.

Jaguar for Men
Photo: Jaguar for Men

Jaguar for Men
₦30,200
Shop Jumia

  • Hers: Crisp florals with green edges.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia balances lily-of-the-valley and peony with soft musk.

Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia
Photo: Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia

Elizabeth Taylor’s Gardenia
₦45,000
Shop Konga

These scents are airy and natural. They’re not loud, but together, they’re undeniably lovely. They work well for daytime, work, or casual outings. To make them last longer, layer them with a matching body lotion or shower gel.

Fragrance is already as personal as it gets, but sharing a ‘his & hers’ combo is another way to bond.  It’s also a perfect couple gifting idea. You can surprise your partner with their side of the duo and make a tradition of only wearing the scents when you’re out together. Every dinner date, wedding guest appearance, or vacation will carry the same unforgettable signature.

