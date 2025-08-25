What ₦15k Gets You at 7 Different Nail Studios in Lagos

Walking into a Lagos nail studio with ₦15k or less in your pocket is always a gamble. You might think it’s enough for a set that will last you through the month, only to find out it barely covers gel polish on your natural nails. Other times, that same ₦15k can get you a full acrylic set with designs that look Instagram-ready . The truth is, nail pricing in Lagos is a moving target depending on the area, the technician, and even how elaborate you want your nails to be. So instead of guessing, we decided to put it to the test. Lekki to Surulere and Yaba to Ajah, here’s exactly what ₦15k can get you at seven different nail studios across Lagos.

Nails by Dami, Lekki

At 15A Esther Adeleke Street in Lekki, ₦15k covers a full press-on set or gel polish . Both options are neat and functional, giving you either the flexibility of pop-on nails or the glossy finish of gels.

For Lagos girls seeking quick, reliable nails without the high price tag, this deal is a sensible option. It’s perfect if you’re after something low-maintenance that can carry you through a busy week of work and weekend runs without eating too deep into your wallet. Visit their Instagram page to book a service.

Nails by Gale, Ikeja

Located at 5 Agbaoku in Opebi, Nails by Gale is known for acrylics, which start from ₦40k. That immediately tells you that ₦15k won’t go far here. With that budget, you can only get gel polish on your natural nails and your toenails.

While it’s more basic compared to other studios, it’s still useful if you want to look put-together without diving into premium sets. The best for those who just need a quick polish refresh in a central location. Visit their Instagram page to book a service.

Pixie Luxe Nails, Ajah

In Badore, Ajah, ₦15k stretches much further. Here, you can choose between a gel set or an acrylic set in different shapes and colours . They even throw in minimalist designs at that price, with moderate length included.

It’s one of the more generous options on this list, especially for people who like variety without spending extra. If you’re on the Island and looking for something affordable yet stylish, Nail Tech gives you real value. Visit their Instagram page to book a service.

Nails Gist, Yaba

In Yaba, ₦15k is enough for short French tips or medium-length gel nails with a design. That means you can walk out with something classic and polished, or go for trendy with a bit of artwork.

The balance between length, design, and affordability makes this option appealing to students or young professionals who want nails that look good without being over the top. It’s a sweet spot for anyone who wants a little style while staying within budget. Visit their Instagram page to book a service.

Kemolina Nails, Ketu

Kemolina stands out on this list for offering the most range at ₦15k. Here, you can get lovely designs in gel or acrylic across short to medium lengths, with several styles available at the same price and even less. That flexibility means you don’t have to compromise between durability, colour, and design.

For clients who want variety without negotiating or worrying about hidden add-ons, Kemolina delivers. If you’re based on the Mainland, this is one of the few places where ₦15k actually feels like it stretches. Visit their Instagram page to book a service.

Sauce Nails, Surulere

At Sauce Nails in Surulere, ₦15k will only get you gel nails. No acrylics, no elaborate extras. It’s straightforward and no-fluff, which can be a pro if you don’t want decision fatigue. Sometimes all you need is a clean, glossy gel set that lasts a couple of weeks.

This studio works best for those who prioritise neatness and speed over variety, or anyone who just wants to stick to the basics without fuss. Visit their Instagram page to book a service.

Tiwa Signature Nails, Lekki Phase 1

Located inside Bolien Mall at 55/57 Ayinde Akinmade Street, Tiwa Signature is on the pricier end. Their price list is open to the public, so there’s no guessing or haggling. Soaking off old nails costs ₦ 6,000, and gel polish on natural nails is ₦ 10,000.

That means ₦15k will only cover these two services combined: removal and polish, nothing more. It’s clear this studio is geared towards those who don’t mind paying extra for a transparent, premium structure. If you’re on a strict ₦15k budget, you’ll get the basics here, but not much else. Visit their website to see their price list and book a service.