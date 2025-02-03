7 Best Body Sprays Every Man Must Have

When it comes to the discourse of staying fresh, body sprays are somewhere between a deodorant and a cologne (although they don’t necessarily replace each other). Essentially, a body spray is a lighter version of cologne. It is typically formulated with a water-alcohol base. While it doesn’t have the same intensity as a traditional cologne would, it still has a refreshing scent.

Some brands even blur the lines between these categories by making high-concentration body sprays or marketing them as deodorants or antiperspirants.

When you’re strutting into a boardroom, or swiping right in real life, the right body spray can be your secret weapon. Nobody wants to smell like they raided a secondary school locker room or just got out of an intense football match. The goal is to strike that perfect balance between “I woke up like this” and “I definitely have my life together.” So, if you’re ready to upgrade from “meh” to “memorable,” we’ve rounded up the seven best body sprays for men that’ll have people turning heads (for all the right reasons).

Tom Ford Oud Wood Body Spray

If you’re looking for a body spray that doubles as a more realistic cologne replacement, Tom Ford’s Oud Wood is a perfect choice. It captures the essence of the iconic cologne in a lighter, easier-to-carry format. It is a woody and spicy scent that is beautifully blended. I also find it to be very sophisticated and great to be worn to special fancy occasions. It doesn’t smell like your typical masculine fragrance would smell like as it has its own unique twist.

Additionally, it won’t last as long as the perfume version, but that’s precisely the point—it’s great to use as a quick refresher throughout the day. Price: ₦260,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store . Scent notes: Rare oud wood, Sandalwood, Chinese Sichuan pepper, Brazilian rosewood, Tonka bean, Vanilla, and Amber.

Armaf Club De Nuit Body Spray

Armaf’s Club De Nuit has been topping the list of most coveted fragrance for men since it entered the market. It’s also popular for its striking resemblance to Creed Aventus (which is another iconic men’s fragrance by the way) but at a fraction of the price.

This body spray carries that same citrusy, smoky scent that makes it a great everyday scent for men who love a bold, masculine fragrance. Its strong projection and lasting power make it an excellent pick for evening outings. Price: ₦10,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Scent notes: Bergamot, Lemon, Pineapple, Blackcurrant, Birch, Jasmine, Musk, Ambergris, Vanilla.

Davidoff Cool Water Body Spray

A timeless classic, Davidoff Cool Water is perfect for men who appreciate fresh, aquatic scents. This body spray has a crisp, oceanic aroma that feels very cool and reminds you of the colour blue. It is best worn during warm weather or for post-workout use.

It is an aromatic, fresh, and marine scent that smells like you but better. For days when you want a fresh modern pick me up fragrance, just spray this. Price: ₦23,500. Where To Buy: Shop D’Scentsation . Scent notes: Mint, Seawater, Lavender, Coriander, Rosemary, Sandalwood, Musk, Jasmine, Neroli.

Riggs Rider Body Spray

For those who enjoy a balanced mix of citrus, herbs, and woody notes, Riggs Rider Body Spray is a solid choice. It opens with a fresh burst of lemon, cypress, and rosemary, leading into a heart of soothing lavender and marine accords, before settling into a warm, earthy base of tonka bean and oakmoss.

This Rider body spray from Riggs smells fresh at first but later develops into a floral-herbal scent with a slight earthy undertone. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria . Scent notes: Lemon, Cypress, Rosemary, Lavender, Geranium, Tonka bean, Ambergris, Oakmoss.

Bath & Body Works Bourbon Body Spray

If you’re after something warm and slightly boozy, Bath & Body Works’ Bourbon body spray is a fantastic option. It has a fantastic composition of sweet amber, oak, and white pepper that is unique. It opens up fresh and spicy, but later dries down to a pretty amber note. Don’t let the bourbon in its name make you think it smells like whiskey because it doesn’t really.

It’s not as boozy as you would expect, but it will make you smell good and you'll get compliments. I also think it’s a great pick for date nights, especially if you pair it with its accompanying body wash and lotion. Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfume Essence . Scent notes: Amber, Oak, White pepper, Black amber.

Axe Dark Temptation Body Spray

Axe has been a staple in men’s grooming for years, and Dark Temptation is one of its standout scents. This body spray combines a mix of sweet and spicy notes. Its fragrance note combination is one that I have never seen before as a fragrance head, so just know that you’ll definitely stand out with it.

It’s an ideal budget-friendly option with impressive longevity, lasting up to 48 hours. Plus, the can is made from recycled metal, an added sustainability bonus. Price: ₦3,000. Where To Buy: Shop Lily Scent . Scent notes: Hot chocolate, Amber, Peppercorn.

Hugo Boss Boss The Scent Body Spray

Boss The Scent by Hugo Boss is the definition of understated seduction. This body spray version captures the cologne’s spicy, slightly fruity essence. It is pleasantly citrusy, woody, and spicy with ginger being the most dominant note.

It is an excellent choice for anytime you want to exude quiet confidence. Price: ₦35,500. Where To Buy: Shop D’Scentsation . Scent notes: Ginger, Mandarin orange, Bergamot, Maninka fruit, Leather, Lavender, Woody notes.