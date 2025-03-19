11 Affordable Date Ideas in Abuja Under ₦20,000

Going on a date in Abuja with your significant other or friends doesn’t have to break the bank. While Lagos often gets the reputation of being the “New York of Nigeria,” Abuja is more like the Dubai or Paris of Nigeria: classy, organised, and full of hidden gems.

Unlike Lagos, where the options for actual fun beyond restaurants and clubs can feel limited, Abuja has a wide variety of exciting and affordable date activities.

From brunch spots to adventure sports, I’ve curated a list of 11 fun places to go on a date and stick to a budget of ₦20,000 or less. And since Abuja has great weather most of the year, you can spread these dates out and try something new every month. You’re welcome!

1. Xpresso Cafe and Resto Bar

If you and your date love good food and coffee, Xpresso Café & Resto Bar is the perfect spot. Their menu is a brunch lover’s dream, with options like French Toast (fluffy golden vanilla toast topped with powdered sugar, syrup, berries, and optional ice cream) for ₦8,000. Or, try their Not So English American Breakfast (sausage, eggs, hash browns, French toast, fruit, and baked beans) for ₦10,500.

For dessert, their crème brûlée is a steal at ₦12,000. Pair it with a hot coffee of your choice: espresso, macchiato, cappuccino, or latte, all under ₦5,000. Their iced coffees, teas, and milkshakes are delightful if you're feeling fancy. And yes, nearly everything on the menu is under ₦20,000. They also have an Iftar menu for Muslim couples during Ramadan.

2. Paint & Sip Studios by FR

Unleash your inner Picasso at Paint & Sip Studios by FR. Every activity comes with a free mocktail, so you can sip while you create. Choose from regular canvas painting (₦14,000), round canvas (₦13,000), or textured painting (₦20,000). If painting isn’t your thing, try their pottery sessions: machine pottery (₦18,000) or hand moulding (₦12,000). There’s even a Paint & Plant option for ₦20,000. It’s artsy, fun, and the perfect spot for a memorable date.

3. The Bubble Tea Shop

Bubble tea on a date? Yes, please! This quirky drink is a conversation starter, and The Bubble Tea Shop has an extensive menu. This cute spot serves milk teas in flavours like taro, honeydew, banana, chocolate decadence, and coffee vanilla. Prices range from ₦5,500 (small) to ₦7,300 (large). For something extra indulgent, try their special milk teas (₦6,500 - ₦8,200) with flavours like Nutella, lotus biscoff, mango, and strawberry matcha. They also serve fruity yogurts, ice cream, and pastries.

4. Kayaking at Amazon Kayak

For the adventurous couple who want to get their adrenaline pumping, Amazon Kayak has a variety of water activities to try: • Kayaking – ₦3,500 per person (15 minutes) • Water Tricycle – ₦5,000 per person (15 minutes) • Couples Boat Ride – ₦3,000 per person (15 minutes) • Bubble Ball – ₦4,000 per person (10 minutes) • Water Bike – ₦5,000 per person (10 minutes) If you and your date love adventure, this is a great way to try something new while enjoying Abuja’s scenic waterways.

5. Trukadero

Bowling is another underrated date idea that is classy, fun, and allows for some friendly competition. At Trukadero, a game costs ₦8,000 per person, so it’s an affordable way to bond over strikes and spares. You can also grab a meal at their restaurant afterward to celebrate your win (or console yourself if you lose).

6. Salsa at Barracuda Restopub

Barracuda Restopub is essentially a restaurant that has certain days for special events. They host free salsa nights on Tuesdays and Saturdays, but the only catch is that you have to order food. Their Barracuda specials (₦10,000 and under), mocktails (₦4,500), and cocktails (₦7,000) make for a perfect dinner-and-dance date. If dancing isn’t your thing, you can also visit on karaoke night (Wednesdays) or old-school music night (Thursdays).

7. Axes and Roses

For a date that’s a little unconventional and edgy, head to Axes and Roses. Here, you can try archery (₦3,500) or axe throwing (₦3,500). If you’re feeling competitive, go for the duo options (₦6,000). They also have snooker (₦2,000) and darts (₦2,500) per head. It’s like the perfect mix of excitement and bonding that will bring out your competitive side.

8. The Rink Arena

I can’t count how many romance films I’ve watched (especially as a Korean drama fan) where the guy and the girl visit a rink arena for a date. It’s like the perfect 90s-approved spot that always brings people closer. Roller skating is a nostalgic and fun date idea, and at The Rink Arena, it’s ₦5,000 per hour. But if skating isn’t your thing, try hoverboarding (₦3,000 for 30 minutes) or video games (₦2,500–₦5,000 per game). They even have dance classes for ₦4,000. It’s a playful, active date perfect for breaking the ice as you skate hand-in-hand or learn new dance moves together.

9. Central Park Abuja

Rev up the excitement with go-karting at Central Park Karting. The go-kart experience is ₦15,000 for 7 minutes, with an extra 7 minutes costing ₦8,500. You can also try paintball for ₦15,000 per person. If you visit on a public holiday, there’s a small ₦1,000 gate fee; otherwise, entrance is free.

10. Casa Mexicana

Immerse yourselves in Mexican culture at Casa Mexicana. The atmosphere is electric with dancing, singing, and the aroma of delicious food. Their menu has fajitas, burritos, enchiladas, and Mexican specialities like Res a la Mexicana (Mexican-style beef) and Molcajete a la Mexicana (a traditional Mexican dish served in a stone mortar with a mix of meats, seafood, vegetables, and sauces), all under ₦20,000 (excluding VAT). They also have Taco Tuesdays, which sometimes comes with a 10% discount, and Salsa Nights on Saturdays. A dinner date with good food and great vibes? Say no more!

11. Magicland Amusement Park

If you want your date filled with laughter and thrills, head to Magicland Amusement Park. The entrance fee is ₦1,000 per person or ₦18,000 for access to all outdoor games for the day. You can enjoy arcade games like bumper cars, air hockey, and boxing king there, or try thrilling rides like the roller coaster and flying tower. Who says amusement parks are just for kids?