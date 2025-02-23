Wike's camp holds South-South zonal congress despite PDP NWC's disapproval

The re-elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South Zonal Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, has described the ongoing crisis within the party as self-inflicted.

He noted that a few members had disregarded the party’s constitution in favour of personal interests.

Speaking at the South-South Zonal Congress of the PDP in Calabar on Saturday, Orbih urged the party faithful to make the necessary sacrifices to revive and strengthen the party.

He called for the election of officers who would uphold the party’s constitution in the zone, emphasising that such individuals must also have the fear of God.

Orbih said: “We must follow the party’s guidelines to revive it. These guidelines are subject to the Constitution.

“The power to elect new officers of the party is not subject to anything but the constitution.

“We must start rebuilding the party from here. The party cannot dictate who an individual should associate with, nor determine their friends or enemies.”

Similarly, Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, noted that, by all indications, the party remained strong in the zone.

He commended Orbih and his executive members for maintaining the party’s stability despite its challenges.

However, he urged the party’s leadership to speak truth to power if it truly wanted to regain its lost glory.

Wike added that the zonal congress held in Calabar would be the last to elect the Zonal Working Committee.

“Presently, we have leaders who can’t speak the truth and are full of betrayal.

“No part of the constitution says that congress should not be held when some persons are indisposed. No other congress will be held after this.

“This is our job. This is our terrain. We are not new to this. The constitution didn’t say that a national working committee shall conduct the zonal congress.

“This is the final congress in the South-South. We don’t need quantity but quality,” he said.

In his address, Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross River, urged PDP members in the zone to remain focused and fully committed to the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the immediate past zonal officers elected four years ago in Port Harcourt were re-elected during the congress in Calabar.

They were all returned unopposed, but an election was conducted to reaffirm their positions.

The zonal executive consists of 10 members and six ex-officio members.