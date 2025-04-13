Presidency reacts as Tinubu, Shettima's 2027 campaign billboards flood Abuja, Kano

The Nigerian Presidency has distanced itself from a wave of political billboards spotted in Abuja and Kano promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 elections.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the government is concerned about what it sees as a premature and unauthorised political campaign.

“The Presidency has observed, with dismay, the increasing number of billboards in some cities promoting the 2027 campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima,” the statement noted.

Some of the billboards reportedly feature images of the President alongside First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu. The Presidency says this is premature and violates Nigeria’s electoral laws.

While thanking supporters for their loyalty and enthusiasm, the Presidency stressed that neither President Tinubu nor Vice President Shettima supports any campaign that disrespects the rule of law.

“Current electoral regulations prohibit campaigning before the Independent National Electoral Commission officially kicks off the election timetable,” the statement said. “Jumping the gun not only undermines the integrity of our electoral process but also gives unfair advantage.”

Onanuga added that no one has been given the green light to begin campaigning on behalf of the President or his Vice, whether via billboards, radio, print, digital or television platforms.

“Until INEC announces that preparations for the 2027 elections can begin, President Tinubu has not endorsed or authorised any campaign activities in his name,” he clarified.

The Presidency is calling for an immediate stop to these campaign materials and has urged individuals and groups funding them to halt their actions.

“President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima remain fully focused on the business of governance,” the statement added. “Their energy is currently channeled towards economic revival, infrastructure development, improving security, and empowering Nigerians.”