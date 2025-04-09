Peter Obi breaks silence on Labour Party exit rumours

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has dismissed growing speculation that he plans to leave the party.

Speaking during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Obi clarified that he has neither considered nor discussed leaving the LP with anyone.

“I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party,” the former Anambra State governor stated firmly, addressing party leaders and stakeholders.

The comment comes amid rising political chatter and uncertainty over the future of the Labour Party’s leadership and internal unity.

Obi, however, used the platform to reaffirm his commitment to the party and emphasized the importance of inclusive decision-making.

He noted that any major decisions concerning the direction of the Labour Party would be made through dialogue and consensus among key stakeholders.

“Our decisions must reflect the collective will of the people who believe in this movement,” he said.

Obi’s remarks appeared to aim to calm tensions within the party and dispel concerns among supporters who feared a possible defection ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

A central figure in the LP’s rise to prominence during the 2023 elections, Obi continues to wield considerable influence, particularly among Nigeria’s youth and reform-minded electorate.

His reassurance is seen as a stabilising message for a party still grappling with growing pains and internal disagreements.

As the NEC meeting continues, party members say they are focused on strengthening internal democracy and consolidating gains made in the last general election.

His reassurance is seen as a stabilising message for a party still grappling with growing pains and internal disagreements.