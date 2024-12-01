2026 is our turn to produce governor in Osun after 33 years - Osogbo leaders

Dr Yemi Oladimeji, a leader of Osogbo Progressive Union (OPU), Osogbo in Osun, has decried the inability of the town to produce a governor since the creation of the state 33 years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPU is the umbrella body of all Osogbo indigenous groups.

Oladimeji, in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo, said that the attitude of “pull him down syndrome” by some indigenes of Osogbo was responsible for the inability of the town to produce a governor.

He charged the indigenes of Osogbo to work together and as a team to produce the next governor of the state in the 2026 election for the development of the town and the state.

Oladimeji noted that Osogbo parades quality, qualified, competent and very sound political leaders, urging all indigenes of Osogbo in various political parties to work for the interest of the town ahead of the next gubernatorial election.

He noted that prominent indigenes of the town had several opportunities in the past to become the governor of the state but such opportunities were deterred by some people.

“In the last 33 years that Osun State was created by the military administration of retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Ede in Osun West has produced the governor twice through late Sen. Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke (1992/1993), and his younger brother, who is the incumbent, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, from 2022 till date.

”Also, Osun Central has produced the governor thrice through Chief Abdulkareem Adebisi Akande from Ila-Orangun (1999-2003), Okuku through Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola (2003-2010) and Iragbiji through Alhaji Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, 2018-2022.

“Ilesa in Osun East produced the governor through Ogbeni Abdulrauf Adesoji Aregbesola (2010-2018).

“Our great leader and my big uncle, Sen. Olu Alabi, from Osogbo had a good chance to become the governor of Osun State when he came out to run for the exalted office in 1999 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He fought tooth and nail to emerge the PDP governorship candidate but lost to Chief Bisi Akande of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) because some of our people in Osogbo worked against him.

“The history repeated itself in my own case too when I ran the primary for the Osun State governorship under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2007.

”I am bringing up this issue not because of my own interest but for us to learn from history and begin to make an amend so that we don’t fall into the same booby-trap when such an opportunity for Osogbo comes up again,” he said.

According to him, there is a lot to gain by working together to advance the course and interest of Osogbo.

Oladimeji, who is a member of the United States chapter of OPU, urged Osogbo indigenes in the diaspora to always work towards the development of the town and be willing to assist the less privileged.

“We should also love one another and support whoever God wants to use to represent Osogbo politically.

”I am now appealing to all of us to rally support for the development of Osogbo and Osun State.