CAGE 24 - The biggest Pan African Esports Tournament in Nigeria

CAGE24 isn't just a tournament but a gaming revolution.

Cade Esports is raising the bars for African Esports and making History with the largest PAN-African tournament ever held in Nigeria.

Not many Esports Organisations can pull off what Cade Esports has done in the last 10 months. Cade Esports has made an ambassador with 30 Million Naira to top gaming influencer, in person of PlayWithTomide. And now they are running the biggest Esports event in Africa.

Cade Esports has been one of the forerunners in the Esports ecosystem ever since her inception in 2023. Their area of expertise is not limited to just tournament organisations, but also the signing of players to participate in tournaments.

The goal of Cade Esports has always remained to bring the best gaming experience to fans of the craft, by creating a recreational centre in all over Nigeria.

OVERVIEW OF CAGE24

CAGE24 is an annual event designed to celebrate and elevate the esports and gaming culture across Africa. Focused on competition and continental pride, this event draws participants from various regions of the continent to compete in a diverse array of gaming titles, including popular international games and cherished local games.

The Championship in partnership with Game Evo Esports, Eventful Plus, Gamepride and Nexal Gaming not only aims to crown the national champions across these titles but also to foster a sense of community and rivalry among Nigerian gamers and other African gamers.

The Event: CAGE24

The regionals have already taken place throughout the month of September, with 11 game titles played. Games ranging from EAFC, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, to less common games like (in the Nigerian Esports ecosystem) Just Dance and Tetris.

Tetris is a popular game in the world of Esports and now it will make its first ever gaming event through CAGE24. A whopping 10 million Naira has been slapped on the CAGE24 Tournament. With games like Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile having the same prizes.

There are no surprises as these games held the highest participation throughout last year, in their category, according to the Nexal Gaming data report. According to the same source, the most played game on Console is EAFC, and this game title has 3 million Naira as prize pool.

The CAGE24 Event is set to be held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. CAGE24 will be held on the last day of November, 2024. Starting from early hours of the day at 8am till 10pm.

EXPECTATIONS FROM FANS

The fans can Expect to get the best gaming experiences, non-stop action, mind blowing moments and can experience the event with their favorite gaming influencers. The excitement does not end with the fans alone, it extends to the players. The players will be on their toes in order to cling to the prize and the bragging rights.

Registration has been made completely free, all that is left is for the fans to come and enjoy the time of their lives. As the mind is getting filled with excitement from the game plays, there is also food for the body to stay active. Fans can also have fun by playing themselves and also their favorite gaming influencers.

Anime cosplays will be displayed for the lovers of anime, the creativity of the cosplayers will be shown, to be appreciated. Other side attractions are Anime hangout, Artists performance and of course, after party to cool everything off.

Cade Esports have set a standard to be followed. A gaming event that brings in fans, players from every angle of Africa and a huge prize pool.

To get more information about the tournament, the rules, the prize pool breakdown and more, you reach out Cade Esports on Instagram: Cade_Esports or their App “Cade Esports App”. For registration for the event, the Cade app can be used or use their website Esportshttps://www.cadeesport.com).

---