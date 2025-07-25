JUST IN: Zamfara mourns as Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, dies at 71

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Dr Ibrahim Bello, has died at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness.

His death occurred on Friday, July 25, in Abuja, marking the end of a royal reign that began in March 2015.

Dr Bello, the 16th Emir of Gusau, ascended the throne after the passing of his father. Prior to his traditional appointment, he was a distinguished civil servant who rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the then Sokoto and later Zamfara State civil service.

Confirming the monarch’s death, Sulaiman Idris, spokesperson for Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, said the entire state had lost a revered leader.

In a heartfelt statement, Governor Lawal described the passing of the Emir as a personal tragedy and a significant blow to Zamfara.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Bello.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara State, as well as for the North and Nigeria as a whole,” the governor said.

Gov Lawal Extols Late Emir

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Governor Lawal extolled the Emir’s decade-long leadership of the Gusau emirate, noting his dedication and unwavering faith.

“The late royal father dedicated 10 years of serving the people… He led with commitment, dedication, and a strong sense of faith,” he added.

The governor, visibly moved, referred to the late Emir as a father and a trusted advisor.

“I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah,” he prayed.