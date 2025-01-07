Yusuf appeals to FG to reduce 2025 Hajj fare amid Nigerians' economic challenges

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has urged the Federal Government to reduce the 2025 Hajj fare to enable intending pilgrims to perform the exercise. The governor said the call was imperative given the economic challenges being faced by the citizens. This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Sanusi Bature, on Tuesday in Kano.

Yusuf stated this at an event organised by the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, to refund money remitted by the Saudi Arabian authorities due to the power outage experienced during the 2023 Hajj exercise.

He commended the Saudi Arabian Government for the gesture and promised to send an Appreciation Letter to the Saudi Kingdom through its Consulate in Kano.

While commending the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its prudence and timely refund, Yusuf lauded the pilgrim's board for the successful conduct of the 2024 Hajj and urged it to sustain the feat.

Yusuf, who visited Saudi Arabia and performed the Lesser Hajj a few weeks ago, said the state had commenced preparations for the 2025 Hajj, to identify areas that needed further intervention.