Your coalition can't defeat Tinubu's APC - Shekarau tells Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai

Ibrahim Shekarau, a former Kano State Governor, has written off the chances of any opposition coalition unseating President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Shekarau's prediction comes in the wake of a recent emerging alliance among opposition figures in the country, but he said such an arrangement was a mere partnership of individuals aspiring for president and vice president rather than a structured political coalition.

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai announced the formation of a coalition of opposition political parties to kick Tinubu out in 2027.

Meanwhile, Shekarau, who is also the leader of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), said in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr. Sule Yau, Shekarau, on Sunday that none of the opposition figures obtained their party's consent to embark on the coalition.

“This is just a gathering of certain individuals with political ambitions; none of them has officially consulted their party leadership."

The former Governor further argued that aligning prominent names under one coalition doesn't automatically translate to a unified political front.

“The coalition of opposition figures is a good development, as seen in their recent meeting under what they call an opposition alliance. However, none of the key figures involved represents their party leadership,” Shekarau further added.

Shekarau explained that only registered political parties can form an official merger, making it clear that the recent alliance remained an informal gathering rather than a legally recognised coalition.

Shekarau compares the coalition to APC's merger

The former Governor highlighted the differences between the current alliance and the merger that formed the APC in 2013.

“The first political merger in Nigeria happened in 2013 when four registered parties merged to form the APC. So, technically, the APC is not a ‘new party.’

“It was an alliance of registered opposition political parties that were already well-established, with elected state governors, state and National Assembly members, and significant grassroots support.

“What happened at the National Assembly on March 20, 2025, regarding the ‘State of Emergency’ in Rivers State has exposed the so-called coalition. It is clear they have no control over opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly.

“If the coalition leaders had any real influence, the APC government would not have secured the required votes for the law’s passage.

“The 2019 ‘coalition’ was formally launched almost a year before the elections at the Yar’Adua Center, yet none of the then-elected PDP leaders were in attendance.

“No amount of noise-making or informal alliances by individual politicians in the name of opposition will have any impact in elections unless the full leadership structure of opposition parties at all levels is involved.

“It is, however, not too late. I believe that with the right vision, mission, and focus, combined with a genuine sense of purpose, the opposition can change its narrative in 2025 and position itself for success in the 2027 elections.