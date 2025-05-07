West Africa has world’s highest airfares - ECOWAS confirms

Air travel within West Africa is more expensive than anywhere else in the world, a trend that continues to hamper regional integration and economic development, according to a senior official of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking at a high-level parliamentary meeting in Lomé, Togo, on Tuesday, May 6, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Sédiko Douka, said intra-regional flights are so costly that it's often cheaper to fly outside the subregion than between neighbouring countries within it.

“The air tariff in West Africa remains excessively high compared to other countries in the world. In this case, it is less expensive to make the flight to another African country than to travel between two countries in ECOWAS.

"This situation is counterproductive for the future of the West African region and the collective airspace,” Douka said.

Douka was addressing delegates at the ECOWAS Parliament Delocalised Meeting of the Joint Committee on Infrastructure, Energy and Mines, Agriculture, Environment, and Natural Resources.

Air Travel Growth Stalls Below 10% — Douka

Citing fresh data from 2024 studies by international aviation bodies, Douka said West Africa’s air travel growth remains the lowest in Africa, at under 10 per cent.

This figure pales in comparison to other regions such as North Africa (40.4%), Southern Africa (21.4%), and East Africa (20.5%).

“Other comparisons made in terms of domestic flights, intra-African travel, major airlines, and airport size have also shown that West Africa lags far behind these same regions,” he added.

According to Douka, Article 32 of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty mandates the Commission to coordinate and harmonise aviation policies among its 15 member states.

However, the lack of unified air transport strategies has contributed to high operating costs, inefficient routes, and a fragmented market.

He called on the ECOWAS joint committee to take immediate steps toward harmonising aviation rules and to develop shared policies on passenger rights, including compensation for denied boarding, delays, or cancellations.

Douka warned that unless urgent reforms are implemented, West Africa risks falling even further behind in global and continental aviation competitiveness.