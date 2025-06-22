In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that American forces carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The surprise attack marks the United States’ direct involvement in Israel’s week-long military campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran,” Trump posted on social media early Sunday morning. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space… A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow… There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace.”

'Very succesfull' - Trump confirms US bombed Iran’s nuclear sites

Trump described the airstrikes as a “historic moment” and said he would address the American people shortly. He warned that Iran must “embrace peace” or risk being hit again.

Iranian state-linked media, including Tasnim News Agency, have confirmed the attacks. Officials in Qom, Isfahan, and Natanz say parts of their nuclear infrastructure were hit by “enemy airstrikes.”

Morteza Haydari, the spokesperson for crisis management in Qom province, said Fordow was one of the targets. Akbar Salehi, a top Isfahan official, also confirmed strikes near the nuclear facilities.

The strikes come despite multiple warnings from Tehran. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had earlier vowed that any U.S. intervention would cause “irreparable damage.” The country’s foreign ministry had also warned of “an all-out war in the region” if America joined the fight.