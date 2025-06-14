Iran pelts Israel territory with missiles as conflict escalates

Tensions in the Middle East have erupted into open warfare after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones into Israeli territory, responding to deadly Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear and military facilities.

Explosions rocked Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Friday night, triggering air raid sirens and widespread panic as Israel’s defence systems scrambled to intercept incoming projectiles.

The Israeli military reported that most of the missiles were intercepted or missed their targets. Still, at least three people were confirmed dead and 21 others injured, including a woman found unconscious and without vital signs.

The attack follows Israel’s dramatic escalation earlier this week, which targeted top Iranian military commanders and senior nuclear scientists in a string of precision strikes. Iranian media confirmed 78 people killed and 329 wounded in those attacks.

In a fiery statement, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused Israel of starting a war and vowed harsh retaliation:

“The Zionist regime will not remain unscathed from the consequences of its crime. The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured.”

Iran claimed it had launched more than 100 drones toward Israel. At the same time, Israel put the figure at under 100, dismissing the attack’s impact and confirming the Iron Dome system neutralised the majority of threats.