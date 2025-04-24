U.S tariffs: Nokia reports €68 million Q1 loss

Nokia has reported a net loss of €68 million ($73 million) for the first quarter of 2025, a sharp downturn from its €438 million profit during the same period last year.

The Finnish telecoms equipment maker attributed the loss to global trade tensions and new U.S. tariffs.

“We are not immune to the rapidly evolving global trade landscape. “However, based on early customer feedback, I believe our markets should prove to be relatively resilient,” said Nokia President and CEO Justin Hotard.

The company warned that recently imposed U.S. tariffs could lead to “some short-term disruption,” projecting a further hit of €20 to €30 million to operating profit in the second quarter.

The Trump administration implemented a 10% tariff on global imports earlier this month, although plans for higher duties on goods from the European Union and other countries have been temporarily paused.

Nokia keen on financial rebound

Despite the challenges, Nokia reported net sales of €4.4 billion ($4.9 billion), representing a 1% year-over-year decline.

The company expressed optimism for a rebound later this year, citing anticipated growth in Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Mobile Networks.

In a potential bright spot, Nokia announced a contract extension with T-Mobile US, which it said indicates “positive signs of stabilisation” in its Mobile Networks division.