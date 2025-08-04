Nigerian Anglicans reject election of lesbian Archbishop of Wales

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has firmly rejected the election of Rt. Rev’d Cherry Vann, an openly lesbian cleric, was appointed as the new Archbishop of Wales, describing the move as a “serious departure from biblical teaching.”

In a strongly worded statement issued by its Primate, The Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, the Church denounced the appointment as one that threatens the unity and doctrinal integrity of the global Anglican Communion.

Quoting 2 Timothy 4:3-4, Ndukuba stated, “The election of Bishop Vann is a clear revelation that many who claim to be members of the body of Christ can’t endure sound doctrine.”

The Primate further accused Bishop Vann of complicity in advancing same-sex marriage within the Church, a subject that has continued to cause sharp division among Anglicans worldwide.

“The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) will not recognise the election of Rt. Rev’d Cherry Vann as Archbishop of Wales.

“We believe that our Lord Jesus Christ will build His Church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it,” he affirmed

The rejection by Nigeria’s Anglicans adds to the growing tension between conservative and liberal factions within the Communion, particularly over issues of sexuality and doctrine.

The Church of Nigeria, one of the largest provinces in the Anglican world, has consistently taken a traditional stance against same-sex unions and clergy.