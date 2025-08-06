ECOWAS urges unified police to tackle West Africa’s growing security crisis

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has renewed calls for tighter collaboration among police forces across its 15 member states to confront emerging security threats and build a responsive regional peace support framework.

This charge came during the ECOWAS Police Focal Point Officers’ meeting, held in Abuja on Wednesday, August 6, where senior law enforcement officials gathered to review strategies for preparing the police arm of the ECOWAS Standby Force.

Speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel Moussa, the Acting Head of Peace Support Operations, Sani Adamu, stressed that the meeting was essential in building a multidimensional force that can act swiftly and decisively in crises.

“The region is confronted with criminal attacks, cyber threats, and various security challenges. This meeting is important because it looks at how our police forces can be equipped to respond effectively to such threats,” Adamu explained.

He added, “True security is not only about arms and strategy, but about leveraging our collective strengths and resources to foster sustainable peace.”

Adamu cited inter-agency collaboration as critical, particularly in border regions, referencing Sierra Leone’s efforts as a model of best practice.

“We work with all the sister forces there to fight crime along the borders and within the country,” he noted.

The session also provided an opportunity to assess the progress made by individual member states in training officers and preparing them for deployment under the ECOWAS Peace Support Operations framework.

“An effective ECOWAS Standby Force supports not only immediate crisis response but also long-term peace-building. It is an investment in our future,” Adamu said, urging participants to offer active feedback to improve the region’s policing strategy.

Chairing the event was Sierra Leone’s Inspector General of Police, William Fayia Sellu, represented by his Deputy, Sahr Senesi.

Senesi echoed the urgency for an operational and standardised police deployment roster.

“This workshop comes at a critical time in our collective regional security journey. The threats confronting West Africa demand unified, proactive, and professional responses,” Senesi declared.

He added that the envisioned roster must be “a living tool” capable of restoring order and protecting citizens’ dignity in times of crisis.

“It must promote interoperability, professionalism, and regional solidarity,” he said.

Kayode Egbetokun [Facebook]

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was represented by ACP Aniagboso Chinedum, who welcomed participants warmly, emphasising the value of regional cooperation.

“I had looked forward to this meeting not just for its agenda but to also reconnect with fellow officers as we chart a course for deeper security integration and stability,” Chinedum said.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for strengthening the capacities of police focal units and individual officers across the region.