President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone has been elected as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, succeeding Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who held the position for two years.

The announcement was made at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority held in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, on Sunday, June 22, 2025..

In his inaugural address, President Bio outlined four core areas he intends to prioritise during his tenure: restoring constitutional order, enhancing democratic governance, revitalising regional security, promoting economic integration, and reinforcing the institutional credibility of ECOWAS.

“As Chair, I will prioritise four key areas: first, restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy,” Bio said. “We must engage transitional governments constructively and support member states in building stronger democratic institutions rooted in the rule of law.”

He continued: “Second, revitalising regional security cooperation. We must overhaul our collective security architecture, from intelligence sharing to rapid response, to confront new threats with unity and resolve. “Third, unlocking economic integration.

"The ECOWAS liberalisation scheme, regional infrastructure, and cross-border value chains must become engines of jobs, trade, and resilience. “Fourth, building institutional credibility. ECOWAS must reform itself to become more transparent, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its people.”

President Tinubu officially handed over leadership during the high-level session attended by regional heads of state and other stakeholders. In his farewell remarks, Tinubu expressed pride in the work accomplished during his chairmanship and optimism for the future of the region under Bio’s leadership.

“As I now hand over the mantle of leadership to my great friend and dear brother, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the new Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, I do so with a deep sense of fulfilment and optimism for the future of West Africa,” Tinubu stated.

“I remain confident that with the continued cooperation of all its members, ECOWAS will scale greater heights in our collective pursuit of peace, security, stability, and prosperity for our people and our region.”