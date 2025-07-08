China, FG renew alliance to combat cross-border crimes

The Chinese government has reaffirmed its strong opposition to cross-border crimes, particularly telecommunications and online fraud, following the conviction of eight of its nationals by a Nigerian court.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 8, by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Beijing declared its "zero-tolerance policy" toward illicit transnational activities and emphasised that Chinese citizens abroad are expected to obey local laws and steer clear of criminal conduct.

The Embassy’s statement followed the Federal High Court in Lagos's sentencing of eight Chinese nationals to one year in prison each on Monday.

The convictions followed a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), involving offences linked to a Ponzi scheme uncovered in Victoria Island, Lagos, in December 2024.

The scheme was reportedly associated with terrorism financing.

"The government mandates Chinese nationals overseas to strictly comply with local laws and regulations and abstain from illicit activities," the Embassy noted.

Highlighting domestic measures, the statement referenced China’s Anti-Telecommunications and Online Fraud Law, which was introduced in 2022.

The law, it stated, underscores the country’s "resolute commitment" to combating online fraud and related crimes.

The Embassy also reaffirmed Beijing’s intention to work more closely with Nigeria in tackling cybercrime and other cross-border offences.

“Guided by the consensus reached between Chinese and Nigerian leaders, China stands ready to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Nigeria,” the statement read.

It added that collaboration will focus on joint operations targeting online scams, gambling, and other transnational crimes to foster a more peaceful and secure cyberspace.