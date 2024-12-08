Assad flees as rebels capture Syria, escort PM to ‘meeting to hand over govt'

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali has reportedly been captured by rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday.

Al-Jalali was spotted being escorted by the armed fighters in Damascus, the Syrian capital, purportedly to a hotel to hand over government authority.

In footage distributed on Sunday, the deposed Prime Minister was seen surrounded by armed men walking down steps and entering into a waiting black SUV with another man.

“The former prime minister is with the 5th Corps from the people of Hauran heading to the Four Seasons Hotel for a meeting and to hand over the country’s institutions to the heroes of the Free Army,” a man is heard saying in the video.

Al-Jalali was quoted to have earlier said that he intends to "ensure" the operation of public institutions, and state facilities, and the preservation of "safety and security of all citizens."

President Bashar al-Assad flees as rebels take over Syria

The development comes a few hours after al-Assad was reported to have fled Syria as rebels closed in on the capital.

The Syrian armed opposition said its fighters have captured Damascus, bringing an end to the President's regime after 13 years of civil unrest over his continued stay in office.

Though the whereabouts of the embattled leader remain unknown as of press time, the rebels said he may have been killed in a plane crash.