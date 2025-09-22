WenA SCALE Program Marks Graduation, Pitch Competition for Women-Led SMEs in North Central Nigeria

The Women Enterprise Alliance (WenA) proudly announces the successful completion of the WenA SCALE Investment Program, marked by a graduation ceremony and semi-final pitching competition held in Abuja. This milestone event underscores WenA’s commitment to empowering women-led and high-growth SMEs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, and Nasarawa States.

The event brought together 150 entrepreneurs, 20 investors, financial institutions, development partners, and key stakeholders to recognize the achievements of program participants who have completed an intensive capacity-building and investment readiness curriculum.

Visionary Leadership and Strategic Partnerships

WenA’s Founder, Her Excellency Aisha Babangida, reaﬃrmed the organization’s mission to close the gender gap in entrepreneurship, catalyse inclusive economic growth, and nurture scalable businesses capable of competing both locally and globally.

The WenA SCALE Investment Program was delivered in collaboration with strategic partners, including Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), First City Monument Bank (FCMB) through its SheVentures initiative, the Bank of Industry (BOI), and Welcome2Africa International. These partnerships enabled access to a globally recognized curriculum, zero-interest loans, grants, and market linkages.

Program Impact and Success Stories

The WenA SCALE Program has graduated 150 SMEs, equipping participants with enhanced business planning, financial management, innovation, and investment readiness skills. Over 50 SMEs accessed grants, zero-interest loans, and investment opportunities. Additionally, more than 65 SMEs have entered new markets, both locally and internationally, leveraging investor linkages and trade facilitation.

Participant testimonials highlight tangible business growth and collaboration. Mrs. Ijeoma Nworah, Founder of AM Foods, noted a 100% increase in sales following the development of a robust marketing plan. Mrs. Rukayat Yusuf, CEO of Jaunty Organics, credited the program for sharpening her leadership and business growth skills, positioning her for scalable expansion. Other participants emphasized the value of networking, resulting in collaborative ventures and expanded supply chains.

Access to Finance and Markets

WenA SCALE has unlocked diverse opportunities for SME growth, including: Grants of up to ₦5 million for high-performing businesses

Zero-interest loans through FCMB SheVentures

Investment opportunities via equity and revenue-based financing with Welcome2Africa International

Local and international market access through buyer and investor networks

Semi-Final Pitching Competition

Following the graduation, 45 SMEs (15 from each participating state) presented their business models to a distinguished panel of judges, investors, and stakeholders during the semi-final pitching competition. Finalists will advance to compete for the title of “Most Scalable Business in North Central Nigeria” at the Grand Finale, taking place during the 5th WenA Conference on October 15, 2025.

Looking Ahead

WenA calls on government, the private sector, and development partners to continue supporting initiatives that close financing gaps, strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems, and promote the scaling of sustainable businesses.

For more information about the WenA SCALE Investment Program and upcoming activities, please visit [www.wena.org.ng]

About WenA

The Women Enterprise Alliance (WenA) is a leading NGO dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and SMEs through capacity building, access to finance, market linkages, and advocacy for inclusive policies. WenA SCALE is its flagship investment readiness program designed to prepare SMEs for growth and investment.

