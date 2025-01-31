IGP vs Sowore: Egbetokun gets crucial backing amid eligibility saga

Civil society organisations, under the banner of Concerned Citizens for Justice and Rule of Law, have endorsed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and lauded his efforts in combating crime and ensuring national security.

At a press conference on Friday, January 31, the group strongly condemned activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, accusing him of spreading misinformation and attempting to undermine the IGP's achievements.

“We take this moment to also condemn in its entirety the baseless and malicious attacks being launched against the IGP by Omoyele Sowore, a well-known agent of misinformation,” the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Kabir Matazu, said.

Sowore's attack on Egbetokun a distraction - Group

Matazu asserted that Sowore’s criticisms were part of a calculated effort to distract the public from the progress being made under Egbetokun’s leadership.

He highlighted a marked reduction in kidnappings, armed robbery, and terrorism-related crimes, attributing this success to strategic reforms and community policing initiatives.

“Unlike some who blow their own trumpets at the slightest achievement, IGP Egbetokun has quietly and meticulously implemented strategic reforms that have significantly curbed crime,” Matazu added.

The group further accused Sowore of attempting to incite anarchy through his media platform, Sahara Reporters, branding him a “professional protest organiser” and “mouthpiece for those who wish to keep Nigeria in perpetual crisis.”

“Sowore’s actions are not patriotic, but treacherous,” Matazu stated, urging Nigerians not to be swayed by his alleged misinformation campaign.