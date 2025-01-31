Egbetokun’s tenure as IGP remains valid under amended Police Act - Fagbemi

The Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, says Kayode Egbetokun's continuous stay in office as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is lawful.
Fagbemi in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the appointment of Egbetokun which took effect from October 31, 2023, will have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on September 4, 2024.
However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four-year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, even though he has attained the age of 60 years.
This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to October 31, 2027, in order to complete the four-year tenure granted to him.
For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case.
He noted that the advisory is necessary for the guidance of the general public.
