WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE private candidates' results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, second series.

According to a statement by WAEC’s Acting Public Affairs Officer, Moyosola Adesina, 65,023 candidates took the exam in Nigeria between October 25 and December 20, 2024.

Of these, 34,878 candidates (53.64 per cent) obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics—a significant improvement from previous years.

“This marks an increase from the 42.16 per cent recorded in 2022 and 44.29 per cent in 2023,” Adesina stated.

She also revealed that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts, with 17,992 (51.58 per cent) of the successful candidates being female and 16,886 (48.41 per cent) being male.

However, WAEC withheld the results of 2,577 candidates due to alleged examination malpractice.

Affected candidates have been advised to visit the WAEC Notice of Examination Malpractice Portal to respond to allegations against them.

“Reported cases will be investigated, including evidence gathered and candidates’ representations submitted. Findings will be reviewed by the Council’s relevant Committee for a final decision,” Adesina explained.

Candidates can check their results at www.waecdirect.org and access digital copies of their certificates at www.waec.org.