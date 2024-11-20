WAEC bans 13 schools in Kogi for examination malpractices

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has banned 13 schools in Kogi for various degrees of examination malpractices in the 2023/2024 examinations. The state’s Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, disclosed during a meeting with some principals and supervisors who were indicted by WAEC for examination malpractices.

The commissioner also disclosed that the council had blacklisted 14 supervisors for various degrees of malpractices in the 2023/2024 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state. According to him, the Government has vowed to sanction school principals, teachers and supervisors who engaged or aided examination malpractices in the state. Jones emphasised that examination malpractices remained a criminal offence and would be treated by the Law. He said that henceforth exam malpractice offenders would be prosecuted by Kogi State Education Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2020.

He stated that a committee would be set up to be headed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary to investigate personalities indicted by WAEC. The commissioner warned that whosoever was found wanting would be prosecuted in the Law Court. “Kogi State has invested so much in Education and will no longer tolerate the attitude of the ‘bad eggs’ drawing back the gains already made in education sector,” Jones said.