WAEC announces release of 2025 WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

The Council made this known in a statement issued via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, 4th August 2025.

According to the statement, “The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 4, 2025.”

WAEC advised all candidates who participated in the May/June examination to promptly access their performance records by visiting the Council’s result portal.

The Council stated that the results are now accessible online and encouraged candidates to check their scores without delay.

While the statement did not give specific details about overall performance statistics, WAEC reassured the public that further updates and analysis would be communicated in due course through its official platforms.

Students, parents, and schools across the region have eagerly awaited the release, which marks a significant milestone for thousands of young candidates pursuing higher education and professional opportunities.

WAEC’s online result portal remains the primary platform for result verification, and the Council has urged candidates to follow the correct procedures while accessing their results.

How to Check WAEC Result Online

Some Nigerian secondary school students working on a computer. [Getty Images]

Candidates are reminded to have their examination numbers and result-checking PINs readily available when logging on to the platform.

To access their results, candidates are to visit https://www.waecdirect.org. They will need to input the following details:

WAEC Examination Number

Examination Year (2025)

Examination Type (School Candidate)

WAEC Result Checking PIN

Candidates are reminded to ensure the details entered are accurate and to use a secure internet connection for the best experience.

WAEC also cautioned candidates against falling for fraudsters or unofficial platforms claiming to provide result services.