Council Chairman pays 2025 WAEC fees for 1,759 students in Enugu

Pastor Beloved Dan-Anike, the Chairman of the Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, has paid the 2025 West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for 1,759 students in public schools in the council.

Anike made the disclosure in a meeting with principals of the 13 public secondary schools in the council area on Friday at the council headquarters in Nkwo Nike.

He said the gesture was part of the activities to mark his 100 days in office as well as to give back to the society that voted him into power.

The council chairman said that the fees covered every eligible student resident and schooling in the government-owned secondary schools in the LGA.

He urged principals to refund those who had already paid for the WAEC fees and inform their parents and the various communities about the gesture for accountability and transparency.

Anike also said that he would extend the same gesture to students in the Army Day Command Secondary School resident in the council area.

According to him, I know that not all SS3 students in the Command School live in the local government area but I would like to have a list of the eligible students that reside in the area so that they can benefit from the gesture.

The chairman commended the principals for providing quality education for the students and pledged to look into their challenges for possible solutions.

Anike however, presented a 25-kilogram bag of rice to each of the school principals in the local government area.

In her remarks, the Principal of the Community High School, Emene, Ms Chioma Ebue, thanked the chairman for his magnanimity to the education sector in the state and pledged their unalloyed support to him.