VIDEO: ‘Poverty is not a crime’ - Akpabio tells Nigerians from Pope’s funeral in Rome

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on Nigerians to show greater love and solidarity, declaring that poverty is not a crime. Speaking from Rome after attending the funeral of Pope Francis, Akpabio reflected on the late pontiff’s humility and commitment to service.

Akpabio, who led a five-member federal delegation to the Vatican, emphasised that the Catholic Church’s global influence extends beyond religion, describing it as both a faith and a state.

“When you look at the Catholic Church, the Catholic Church is not just a church. The Vatican is also regarded as a state,” Akpabio said during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) via Zoom.

“You have the head of state that died and was buried today... heading over 1.5 billion people around the world.”

Reflecting on Pope Francis’ modest personal wealth, Akpabio highlighted the pontiff’s example of selflessness.

"You have a man who died as a man today, the Pope, who was worth only $100, showing that we cannot worship God in splendour.

"The best way to worship God is through self-sacrifice for others," he said.

He urged Nigerians to take inspiration from the Pope’s life, emphasising that poverty should not be seen as shameful.

"Poverty could sometimes be a virtue, a virtue of God. Whatever you have, you should be able to share with your brothers and sisters, especially during this Easter period," Akpabio added.