VIDEO: Bandits occupy 64 Plateau communities - Gov Muftwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, has raised alarm over the increasing spate of violence in his state, revealing that bandits have taken control of 64 communities.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, April 8, Muftwang lamented the ongoing attacks, particularly in the Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom Local Government Areas.

“These communities that have been recently attacked were part of those that were hit in 2023. The Ruwi community, for instance, lost 17 people last year but managed to rebuild,” he stated.

Over 50 persons were reportedly killed within a week in attacks spanning five communities. More than 300 houses were also set ablaze by suspected herdsmen.

The Plateau State Government, led by Secretary to the Government Samuel Jatau, visited some of the affected areas to assess the destruction and deliver relief materials.

Despite these efforts, the governor expressed frustration over the longstanding security crisis in the state.

“If these attacks have been going on for close to 10 years, it tells you that there is a deliberate, conscious attempt to clean out populations,” Muftwang said.

He further alleged that the assailants had renamed seized lands.

“There are not less than 64 communities that have been taken over by bandits. They have been renamed, and people now live there conveniently on lands they forcefully occupied.”