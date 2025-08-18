US Embassy to Nigeria: Visa applicants must submit 5-year social media history

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced new visa requirements mandating all applicants to disclose their social media activity spanning the last five years.

The directive, issued via the Mission’s official X account on Monday, August 18, forms part of the U.S. Department of State’s broader efforts to tighten national security through enhanced background screening.

According to the notice, Nigerian visa applicants must provide a comprehensive list of all social media usernames and handles previously used on various platforms when completing the DS-160 visa application form.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form,” the embassy stated.

The Mission further warned that failure to disclose this information could have serious consequences, including outright visa denial and ineligibility for future US visas.

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas,” the Mission cautioned.

This development underscores the US government’s increasing reliance on digital footprints in security assessments.

While some Nigerians may view the requirement as intrusive, US authorities insist it is necessary to ensure transparency and safeguard against potential threats.

The policy reflects wider global trends where social media activity is increasingly scrutinised as part of immigration and security vetting processes.

