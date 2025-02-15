US Army bans transgender individuals from joining the military

The US Army has announced that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to enlist in the military.

It has also stopped providing medical procedures related to gender transition for current service members.

In a statement on X, the Army said the decision takes effect immediately, and all gender transition-related medical treatments have been put on hold.

In a series of posts shared on X, the US Army wrote, "The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for servicemembers. Stay tuned for more details."

It further stated, "Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused."

"Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect," the statement added.

The US Army’s decision follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last month. Among other changes, the order bans transgender individuals from serving in the military.

On January 27, Trump signed four executive orders affecting the military. These include reinstating service members who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine and banning transgender individuals from enlisting or serving, CNN reported.

Trump had previously introduced a similar ban in 2017 during his first term. However, in 2021, former President Joe Biden reversed the policy, allowing transgender individuals to serve openly.