UNIABUJA faces criticism over professor allegedly without law school certificate

The Coalition to Save Education in Nigeria (COSEN) has accused the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) of covering up the qualifications of a Law professor, Kassim Musa Waziri, who allegedly lacks a Nigerian Law School certificate.

In a statement signed by its Director of Operations, Kamsi Ezenwa, COSEN claimed that Waziri repeatedly failed the Call-to-Bar examination and, therefore, is unfit to teach Law.

“One cannot give what one does not have,” the group asserted.

According to COSEN, the 1999 Visitation Panel to the university flagged Waziri’s employment due to his lack of a Law School certificate, which led to his suspension in 2000.

However, the suspension was lifted after he presented a Master’s degree from the University of Jos.

The group insists that Waziri has still not obtained the necessary Law School certification.

COSEN called on the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aisha Maikudi, to revisit the matter and ensure full implementation of the 1999 Presidential Visitation Panel’s report.

“The university must not repeat the mistakes of the past by ignoring this serious issue,” the statement read.

A professor at UNIABUJA, speaking anonymously, confirmed the allegations.

“It’s an open secret that Waziri lacks a Law School certificate. When he served as acting Dean of Law, he could not attend Council of Legal Education meetings; another professor had to represent the faculty.”