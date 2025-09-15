Doctor abandons operation midway to ‘make love’ with nurse

A British doctor has admitted leaving a patient under anaesthetic midway through surgery to have sex with a nurse in another theatre at Tameside Hospital, Greater Manchester.

Consultant anaesthetist Dr Suhail Anjum told a medical tribunal that he asked a colleague to monitor the patient during what he described as a “comfort break”.

However, he instead went to another operating theatre where he engaged in sexual activity with a nurse, identified as Nurse C.

The tribunal heard that a “shocked” colleague walked in on Dr Anjum and Nurse C in a compromising position and immediately reported the incident.

Andrew Molloy, representing the General Medical Council (GMC), confirmed that the patient suffered no harm despite being left unattended.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is right to say that no harm came to the patient when Dr Anjum was absent from the theatre and the procedure went on without further incident,” he told the hearing.

Dr Anjum admitted the allegations and described his conduct as disgraceful.

“It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame,” he said before offering an apology. “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right.”

He explained that the incident occurred during a “stressful time” for his family but insisted that did not excuse his behaviour.

The GMC panel is considering whether Dr. Anjum’s actions constitute serious professional misconduct and whether he should face further sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT