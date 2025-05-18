Tinubu’s MediPool set to end drug shortages in rural Nigeria – ICRC

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a suite of critical infrastructure projects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including the groundbreaking MediPool initiative, which aims to end disparities in access to essential medicines across Nigeria.

The Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, hailed the MediPool project as a life-saving intervention for Nigeria’s most neglected regions.

“Imagine a Nigeria where no child dies due to the unavailability of vaccines, where every health facility, no matter how remote, has access to life-saving drugs. That future begins now, with the MediPool Project,” said Ewalefoh.

The MediPool initiative, a key component of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain, will centralise the procurement and distribution of drugs, vaccines, and medical consumables through a Group Purchasing Organisation (GPO).

According to Dr. Ewalefoh, the system will promote transparency, affordability, and equitable access, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“With MediPool, President Tinubu is restoring hope to neglected regions by ensuring access to essential medicines—a right, not a privilege, for all Nigerians,” he added.

FEC approves crucial project

In addition to MediPool, FEC also approved two Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects:

Ikere Gorge Hydropower Project (Oyo State): A revitalisation effort to generate over 6 megawatts of electricity, provide potable water to Iseyin and Saki, and support agricultural irrigation.

Borokiri Coastal Fisheries Terminal (Rivers State): Designed to boost the fishery sector through cold-chain infrastructure, job creation, and increased exports.

“These projects demonstrate how PPPs are driving infrastructure delivery across all sectors,” said Ewalefoh.