UK-bound Senator Natasha stopped by immigration at Abuja Airport

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was briefly detained at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday morning, July 24, sparking fresh controversy amid an ongoing standoff with Senate leadership.

The senator, representing Kogi Central, was stopped by immigration officers while attempting to board a British Airways flight to the United Kingdom, where she was travelling with her husband to attend her stepson’s graduation.

“She was told that the leadership of the National Assembly requested that she be considered a flight risk and placed on a watch list,” a family member revealed, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

“There is no court order restricting her movement, and she has never missed any of her court appearances.”

The incident, which lasted nearly an hour and caused visible agitation at the airport, is believed to be tied to recent political tensions.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is currently challenging her suspension from the Senate after protesting a change in her seating position.

The matter escalated when she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment—an allegation he has vehemently denied.

Adding to the turmoil, the Federal Government has filed two criminal defamation charges against her. Her allies describe the travel interruption as “a coordinated political witch-hunt.”

Eyewitnesses said the senator was visibly distressed, seen making several phone calls to top government officials.

She was later cleared for travel.

“Her passport was eventually stamped, and she was allowed to proceed,” one witness confirmed.

Speaking briefly before take-off, Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed the incident but declined to elaborate.

“The aircraft is about to take off,” she said.

Her family expressed concern that similar treatment could await her upon her return in two weeks. The Nigeria Immigration Service has not issued a formal response.