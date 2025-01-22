Trump’s return to the White House: What it means for Nigerian immigrants

President Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America on Monday, January 20th, 2025.

Trump’s return to power will shift governance in the United States, introducing sweeping changes to domestic and international policies.

With his reputation for being resolute and uncompromising, Trump’s second presidential term has put the global community on edge.

Many world leaders are keenly monitoring his moves, particularly regarding U.S. relations with traditional allies, geopolitical rivals, and international organizations.

Beyond his electoral victory, President Donald Trump gained significant political leverage through the Republican Party’s control of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

This unified control of the legislative branch gives Trump the ability to advance his policies with relatively little opposition from Congress, as lawmakers in both chambers are largely aligned with his priorities.

Additionally, the conservative tilt of the Supreme Court further strengthens Trump’s hand, creating an environment where institutional resistance to his administration’s initiatives is significantly low.

With the legislative and judicial branches positioned in his favour, Trump has the unique opportunity to implement sweeping changes across key areas, including tax reform, deregulation, immigration, and foreign policy, without facing the typical checks and balances that often impede executive power.

Trump’s second term as president carries significant implications for Nigeria, particularly in areas such as immigration, trade policies and foreign relations. We’ll focus on the far-reaching impact on the ’JAPA’ community in this piece.

Trump's broader Immigration policies could become tougher, potentially impacting Nigerians seeking opportunities in the U.S. through education, work, or permanent residency.

The controversial visa restrictions introduced during Trump’s first term (2017–2021) remain a significant concern as he embarks on a second term.

During his initial presidency, Trump imposed a travel ban targeting citizens from several predominantly Muslim-majority countries, including Libya, Syria, and Yemen, citing national security concerns.

This ban was later expanded to include Nigeria and other African nations, sparking widespread criticism and accusations of discriminatory policies. The ban was eventually lifted when the Biden administration took office in 2021.

Despite Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, it is unlikely that Nigeria would face another ban on religious grounds during his second tenure.

The previous inclusion of Nigeria in the ban was framed as a response to issues like inadequate data-sharing practices and national security, rather than religion.

Nigeria, being a secular state with a diverse population split between Christians and Muslims, does not fit the profile of a religiously homogeneous country.

The possibility of Nigeria avoiding a visa ban on religious grounds during Trump’s second tenure may also be supported by the symbolic inclusion of prominent Nigerian Christian figures in key events.

Individuals like Pastor William Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Life Bible Church, and gospel artist Nathaniel Bassey were invited to Trump’s inauguration, reflecting an outreach to the Christian community in the West African country.

This gesture not only highlights Trump’s recognition of the influence of global Christian leaders but also indicates Nigeria’s significance in the global Christian population.

With Nigeria being home to one of the largest Christian communities in Africa, such moves suggest a focus on fostering ties with religious groups in the country.

While Trump’s immigration policies may remain strict, this engagement with Nigerian Christian leaders could signal a more balanced approach, distinguishing Nigeria’s diverse and influential religious landscape from the security concerns that characterized his earlier visa restrictions.