VIDEO: Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US President

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20, marking an extraordinary political comeback.

With a hand on his mother’s Bible, Trump took the oath of office under the iconic Rotunda of the US Capitol.

The ceremony, held indoors due to severe weather, witnessed a blend of political tradition and disruption as Trump embarked on his second term.

Outgoing President Joe Biden welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House for a customary tea ceremony before the motorcade to the Capitol.

“Welcome home,” Biden remarked to Trump, symbolising an effort to restore presidential traditions despite a contentious past.

Notably, Trump had refused to attend Biden’s 2021 inauguration, citing unfounded claims of electoral fraud.

The event gathered an elite crowd, including tech magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai.

Musk, a significant donor to Trump’s campaign, will spearhead a government cost-cutting initiative. Foreign leaders such as Argentina’s Javier Milei and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni also attended, reflecting Trump’s global influence.

Undoing Biden’s Legacy: Sweeping Policy Shifts

Trump wasted no time in setting his agenda, announcing 100 executive orders to dismantle Biden’s policies.

Key measures include declaring a national emergency at the Mexico border, empowering the military in immigration enforcement, and abolishing birthright citizenship.

“I will act with historic speed and strength,” Trump declared, promising to fix national crises and usher in a “golden era.”

The new administration’s hardline stance extends to defining biological sex strictly and eliminating federal diversity programmes.

Trump’s inaugural pledge to deport undocumented migrants swiftly underscores a return to nationalist policies.

Biden’s Final Acts

Before leaving office, Biden issued a series of controversial pardons, including for his siblings, Anthony Fauci, and former officials involved in the January 6 Capitol attack investigation.

He also left a private letter for Trump, maintaining presidential traditions.

Reactions and Global Implications

Trump’s supporters, including the Fairchild family from Michigan, expressed excitement.

Barb Fairchild described the indoor ceremony as a protective measure, saying, “It’s to keep our president safe.”

Internationally, Trump’s return has raised anticipation and concerns.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations and expressed openness to Ukraine peace talks.

Meanwhile, Trump’s plans, such as imposing tariffs and reassessing US aid to Ukraine, signal potential disruptions to global stability.

A Historic Presidency

At 78, Trump becomes the oldest US president to be inaugurated.

He is also the second president to return to power after electoral defeat, following Grover Cleveland in 1893.

Despite his criminal record, including charges related to hush money payments, Trump’s victory underscores his resilience and widespread support.

The new term promises dramatic shifts in domestic and international policies as Trump positions himself as a disruptor ready to challenge the status quo.