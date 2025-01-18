D.O. Akintoye

Articles written by the author
VIDEO: 50 lives lost including pregnant woman as fuel tanker explodes in NigerAccording to eyewitness accounts, some people were transferring fuel from the tanker into jerry cans and containers when the explosion occurred.
Court hands 32-yr-old Niger man life imprisonment for killing, dismembering fatherHe was alleged to have stabbed his father, dismembered the body, packed it into a polythene bag, and dumped it beside Tagwai Dam in Chanchaga village.
Suspected 'Yahoo Boys' kill EFCC operative, injure another during midnight raid in AnambraAn EFCC official confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the incident.
Drake subtly responds to backlash after withdrawing petition against Spotify, UMGCanadian rapper, Drake, is facing heavy backlash online after withdrawing a petition against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG).
Why my dad bought me out of my first record deal - DavidoWhile the average Nigerian superstar often shares a grass-to-grace story, Davido stands out as an outlier, frequently reflecting on how his family’s wealth was both a hurdle and a stepping stone in his remarkable career.