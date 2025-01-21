FULL LIST: Donald Trump signs crucial executive orders memos on Day 1

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump signed more than 200 executive orders, memoranda, and proclamations, swiftly reversing Biden-era policies while advancing his “America First” agenda.

From sweeping immigration reforms to directives on gender and diversity, Trump’s initial actions signal a bold and contentious roadmap for his administration.

Cabinet Appointments and National Proclamations

Trump’s first official acts were signed at the Capitol shortly after his inauguration.

He established his Cabinet and subcabinet appointments, alongside a proclamation to raise all national flags to full staff, reversing the half-staff directive issued after the recent death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Mass Clemency for Jan. 6 Defendants

At the Oval Office, Trump signed an executive order granting clemency to approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol assault.

Among those receiving pardons were Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, whose 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy was commuted.

However, Trump noted that a few cases would remain under review.

“We are giving justice to patriots wrongfully persecuted for standing up for this country,” Trump declared.

TikTok Law Implementation Delayed

In a controversial move, Trump postponed the enforcement of the TikTok ban by 75 days, overriding a bipartisan law passed last year citing national security concerns.

Legal experts are divided on whether Trump has the authority to delay the law, which had been upheld by the Supreme Court just days before his inauguration.

Federal Workers Ordered Back to Offices

Trump reinstated mandatory in-person work for federal employees, effective immediately.

Addressing a crowd at Capital One Arena, he stated, “The era of remote work must end. We need everyone back on deck to rebuild our nation.”

Additionally, a freeze on federal hiring was imposed, exempting the military and select categories.

Exit from Paris Climate Agreement and WHO

In a move reminiscent of his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, asserting that the decision would save the country a trillion dollars.

He also pulled the U.S. out of the World Health Organisation, citing its “mishandling” of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial burden of membership.

Immigration Crackdown and Border Security

Immigration reform took centre stage with Trump declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

He directed the military to bolster border enforcement and resume construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump’s plan also includes designating cartels and gangs as terrorist organisations and halting asylum and refugee admissions.

The president also signed an order targeting birthright citizenship.

This directive mandates federal agencies to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are either undocumented immigrants or temporary visa holders.

Legal scholars anticipate a constitutional challenge to this measure.

Economic and Energy Policies

Trump’s economic directives aim to reduce regulatory “red tape” and combat inflation.

Declaring a national emergency over rising energy costs, he ended federal electric vehicle mandates and prioritised Alaskan energy production.

“We are putting America’s energy independence back on track,” he said, emphasising a focus on liquefied natural gas production.

Trump also signed a memorandum addressing inflation, instructing federal departments to prioritise reducing costs for American families.

Death Penalty for Crimes Against Law Enforcement

In a controversial move, Trump directed the Justice Department to pursue the death penalty for unauthorised immigrants convicted of murdering law enforcement officers or committing capital crimes.

He framed this as a deterrent to violence against those “who protect and serve.”

Gender and Diversity Policies Rolled Back

Fulfilling campaign promises, Trump signed executive orders to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies.

These orders include reviewing renamed facilities and terminating policies promoting DEI.

“We are restoring the recognition of biological reality: two sexes, male and female,” Trump declared, sparking immediate backlash from advocacy groups.

Ending “Weaponisation” of Government

Trump issued a final order to end what he described as the “weaponisation of government” by the Biden administration.

This directive aims to prevent government agencies from targeting political adversaries, a claim Trump frequently made during his campaign.

Reactions and Implications

Trump’s sweeping actions have already drawn significant praise and criticism.

Supporters hail the moves as a return to American values and priorities, while critics argue they undermine international cooperation, human rights, and environmental protection.