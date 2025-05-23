Trump's govt blocks Havard from enrolling Nigerians, other foreign students

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has revoked Harvard University's certification to enrol international students, a drastic move by the Trump administration in its ongoing confrontation with the Ivy League school.

According to a report by CNBC on Thursday, May 22, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem delivered the decision in a letter to Harvard, citing violations of federal immigration laws.

“I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked,” Noem stated in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times.

The move follows months of tension between the Trump administration and Harvard.

In April, Noem had issued a stern warning, indicating that the university’s ability to host international students hinged on full compliance with federal immigration policies.

“We will not allow any institution, no matter how prestigious, to operate above the law,” she said at the time.

Harvard has yet to issue a formal response, but the decision is expected to affect thousands of students worldwide, including many from Nigeria and other African nations who look to the U.S. for higher education opportunities.