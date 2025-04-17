Harvard may no longer enrol international students - details emerge

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Harvard University that it could lose the ability to admit foreign students if it fails to comply with federal demands to disclose information on certain visa holders.

The warning was issued Wednesday, April 16, by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who also announced the termination of two DHS grants worth over $2.7 million previously awarded to the university.

This move marks a significant escalation in tensions between the Trump administration and one of the country’s most prestigious educational institutions.

In a public statement, Noem said she sent a letter to Harvard requesting records by April 30 related to what she described as “illegal and violent activities” by foreign students.

“If Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” Noem said.

A Harvard spokesperson responded by affirming the university’s commitment to legal compliance but said it would not yield its independence.

“We stand by our statement earlier in the week not to surrender our independence or relinquish our constitutional rights,” the spokesperson stated.

The controversy comes amid a broader crackdown on campus protests critical of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Trump's position

The Trump administration has linked such demonstrations to foreign threats, casting protesters as antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas.

Protesters, including several Jewish student groups, reject that characterisation, saying their criticism targets Israeli government actions and defends Palestinian human rights, not terrorism or antisemitism.