The Museum of West African Art Was Not Supposed to Divide Benin

If you’ve been on X today, you’ve probably seen “MOWAA” trending, and not for the reasons anyone hoped.

Reports surfaced that thugs were allegedly mobilised to harass guests and international donors who had come to visit the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City.



What was supposed to be a peaceful, art-filled event turned chaotic, and now there’s a heated conversation about how things got this bad and what it means for Benin’s image on the global stage.

What Is MOWAA?

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) is one of the largest cultural projects in Nigeria. MOWAA is a modern museum and research centre in Benin City, designed to tell our story from our perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s meant to be a home for art, archaeology, and heritage, especially as discussions about the return of the Benin Bronzes (looted artefacts from the 1897 British invasion) continue across Europe and America. Read Next: Nigeria to receive single-largest antiquities return of 119 Benin Bronzes from the Netherlands .

MOWAA is a bold statement about reclaiming our narrative, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and building pride around our roots.

Then Came the Chaos

MOWAA has hosted a series of events featuring guests from across the world, including diplomats, art curators, and donor representatives. Earlier today, reports emerged that thugs invaded the premises and harassed the guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those allegedly attacked or intimidated were foreign ambassadors and representatives from major museums and governments. That’s more than bad PR. A netizen, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, went on X to call the act “uncivilised”. His post, which has since gone viral, criticised the harassment of foreigners who came for altruistic reasons.

His point? This kind of behaviour doesn’t just embarrass local authorities. The world already has its opinions about Nigeria, and this action could affect how the world sees Benin as a cultural destination. Read Next: Benin Bronzes & Big Ambitions: Meet Tuggar shaping Nigeria’s global image

Why It’s Happening

To understand the drama, you have to know there’s been a long-running tension between Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Benin Royal Court over control of heritage assets and cultural projects. Obaseki has been a major driver behind MOWAA’s creation and funding, but critics, including some traditional voices, believe the project sidelines His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II (CFR), the Oba of Benin, who has been regarded as the custodian of Benin’s cultural treasures.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOWAA notes that it does not claim ownership of any Benin Bronzes or artefacts, noting that all items in its care are held with the consent of their rightful owners or relevant authorities. The museum sets out to complement existing institutions like the Benin Royal Museum and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Benin Museum through research, heritage preservation, and education.

What's MOWAA Saying?

In a statement on the website, MOWAA wishes to "emphasise that MOWAA is an independent, non-profit institution, of which the former governor has no financial interest, financial or otherwise."

As a precaution, all guests were safely escorted to secure locations and supported in continuing their travels to hotels, airports, or other destinations in the city. The safety and well-being of our staff, visitors, and partners remains our highest priority. We are working closely with local authorities to address the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The museum also advises against visiting the MOWAA campus until the situation has been resolved. There will be no preview events on Sunday, 9 November, Monday, 10 November and Tuesday, 11 November.

Read Next: 5 reasons the Oba of Benin covers his mouth with a white handkerchief

In response to the tension, Governor Godwin Obaseki said MOWAA will be “restored and presented as a birthday gift to the Oba of Benin , according to a report by Channels TV.

Still, MOWAA’s Vision Is Bigger Than Politics

It’s easy to forget what MOWAA represents amid all the noise. It’s a space that could position Nigeria as a global hub for West African art.



Benin City has always been at the heart of conversations about heritage and restitution. The idea that local talent, historians, and curators could lead the next chapter of that story was exciting. For MOWAA to succeed, both the government and the palace have to find common ground.