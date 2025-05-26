Tompolo's viral birthday clip may be doctored - EFCC boss

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, has urged Nigerians not to rush to judgment over allegations of Naira abuse involving ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

A viral video circulating on social media shows Tompolo being sprayed with N1,000 notes during his 54th birthday celebration.

This has prompted widespread public calls for the EFCC to take action, as it has in similar cases.

However, Olukoyede clarified in a recent interview that the video is still under investigation and may have been manipulated.

"We have invited Tompolo to Nigeria. Nobody should condemn Tompolo for their allegation. It is just a mere allegation for now," he said.

The EFCC boss also confirmed that the video has been subjected to forensic analysis to verify its authenticity, including whether it may have been altered or generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

"You cannot say Tompolo’s guilty or not. We must give every Nigerian fair hearing. There is no one who’s above the law," Olukoyede added.

The EFCC has faced criticism for perceived inconsistency in its approach to naira abuse cases.

Just weeks earlier, the Federal High Court in Ikoyi sentenced Nigerian musician Babatunde Peter Olaitan, known as Tee Dollar, and content creator Tobilola Olamide, aka Tobi Nation, to six months in prison for similar offences.

The commission's response to Tompolo’s case is being closely watched as a test of its commitment to impartial enforcement.