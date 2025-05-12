Tompolo under fire after viral Naira abuse video sparks EFCC response

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that former militant leader and Niger Delta figure, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, is under scrutiny following a viral video showing alleged naira abuse at his 54th birthday celebration.

The video, which surfaced on social media over the weekend, shows Tompolo dancing while a man lavishly sprays N1,000 notes on him.

It was originally posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user identified as Harrison A (@harreceipts), with the caption: “EFCC, see Tompolo and the Naira o.”

The footage quickly sparked outrage, with Nigerians calling out the EFCC for perceived double standards.

Social media users demanded that the agency treat Tompolo the same way it has treated other high-profile individuals recently arrested for similar currency abuse offenses.

Responding on Monday, May 12, via its official X handle, the EFCC stated: “Nobody is above the law. Tompolo will have questions to answer!”

The statement marks the Commission’s first public reaction to the trending video and appears to address growing public concerns over selective enforcement.

While the EFCC did not disclose whether Tompolo has been summoned or if a formal investigation is underway, its comment suggests possible action in line with its renewed crackdown on naira mutilation and abuse.

In recent months, the EFCC has arrested several celebrities, including social media influencers and musicians, over similar offenses, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to protect the integrity of the national currency.